Some 5,274 more cases of coronavirus were recorded in the UK on Thursday, the highest single-day figure since 26 March, amid fears a third wave could hit Britain and reports of a Nepal mutation of the Indian variant.A further 18 people also died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, government data showed, taking the UK death toll to 127,812.It comes as Public Health England (PHE) announced that cases of the Indian, or Delta, variant had risen by 79 per cent across the UK in the past week.Some 12,431 infections of the strain were confirmed in the UK...