After more than a year of being closed due to the coronavirus, Bluffton Self Help’s free indoor food pantry will welcome shoppers back on May 26. Last March, the nonprofit shifted operations outside to a drive-thru pantry where clients could pick up produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and canned food as they had inside. According to a press release from the nonprofit, 40% of the people who went through the drive-thru pantry had never asked for help before.