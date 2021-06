Jermall Charlo says he is not looking for weaker opposition. With only a couple days before his next fight, WBC World Middleweight champion Jermall “Hit Man” Charlo (31-0, 22 KO’s) is in a good place, mentally. He is happy to be a productive provider for his family and loves being a world champion. Charlo is even happy to be facing the little known Juan “Juanito” Montiel (22-4-2, 22 KO’s) in the Juneteenth main event. The trouble with this is so many in the boxing world are not content with his current level of opposition.