“We hope that we will sign the contract by the end of the week,” Alexander Krassyuk, the promoter of former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk tells Sky Sports. “Most of the issues have been coordinated and agreed.” If what Krassyuk is saying is true, then Usyk is on the verge of facing WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua in September. Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn is reportedly looking to hold the fight at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which seats over sixty thousand people. “We’re looking at September in London,” Hearn has told DAZN. “Just finalizing the details. It’s a great fight, a dangerous fight, it’s not the one we necessarily wanted or expected. But it’s a high level heavyweight fight.”