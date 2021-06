Do you wish you could preserve your footprints on this planet by somehow tucking away your stories, moments and experiences?. As we look back, we may find that life has been both ordinary and extraordinary, depending on the way you choose to reflect. I often wonder if someone in the future will be interested in what life was like during our lifetime. I have always enjoyed hearing the stories from my elders. After a conversation with a friend who mentioned she wasn’t a writer but loved a good prompt for a story, I had a thought. Just like collecting fireflies and seashells in Mason jars for your window sill, why not begin the month of June by filling jars? Jot down a note and drop it in. Grab a shell, a small stone or a wildflower from an adventure and use it as a prompt to tell the story later. Set your jar aside and pick it up come winter. Dust off the cobwebs and take a walk down memory lane as you wander your way through the trinkets and notes you placed in there. It may just prompt some smiles, laughter or even a trickling tear.