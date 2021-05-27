City Of Bozeman News
SOURDOUGH WATER TRANSMISSION MAIN – PHASE 2 PROJECT. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has reviewed the above-named project. The water transmission main project consists of installing approximately 7,800 feet of 30-inch ductile iron (DI) water main, one new fire hydrant, three tie-ins and all associated, valves, fittings and surface repair. The proposed project will install a second transmission main in Sourdough Road between the Hyalite/Sourdough Water Treatment Plant and the Sourdough Flow Control Station. The new redundant Sourdough main will generally be installed between the Triple Tree Trailhead and Goldenstein Lane.www.bozeman.net