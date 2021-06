With his widow Laura and several of his five, young children in attendance on Monday morning, slain Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals’ memory was honored by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, with the dedication of the Detective Joseph Seals Media Room on the 5th floor of the Hudson County Administration Building on Newark Avenue in Jersey City. Seals died in the line of duty on December 10, 2019, shot in Bayview Cemetery in Jersey City, in what was later determined to be a hate crime.