Cooler & Less Humid Thursday
Cooler and less humid conditions will filter into the region on a northwest breeze on Thursday. We're expecting a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Clouds will be on the increase Thursday night with scattered showers expected Friday morning.... giving way to a steadier rain Friday afternoon as low pressure passes by to our south. Drier conditions will return over the holiday weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the 60s followed by lower 70s on Memorial Day.www.weny.com