Cooler & Less Humid Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday afternoon storms could be pretty widespread, again. Early showers could start after 2pm, with 4pm to 6pm the peak time for thunderstorms. Lightning and a few heavy downpours are the biggest risk. Sunday storms will be more hit-and-miss, down to a 40% chance on Sunday. Then our rain chances go way up next week, Tuesday through Thursday back toward a 70% chance for showers, mainly due to a small Low in the upper atmosphere. That Low moves away to end the week, so afternoon storms could be less likely again into the 4th of July weekend - Fingers crossed!!