Environment

Cooler & Less Humid Thursday

By Joe Veres
NewsChannel 36
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCooler and less humid conditions will filter into the region on a northwest breeze on Thursday. We're expecting a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Clouds will be on the increase Thursday night with scattered showers expected Friday morning.... giving way to a steadier rain Friday afternoon as low pressure passes by to our south. Drier conditions will return over the holiday weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the 60s followed by lower 70s on Memorial Day.

www.weny.com
Brevig Mission Dispatch

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(BREVIG MISSION, AK.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Brevig Mission, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Environmentkqennewsradio.com

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT

The Excessive Heat Warming for most of southern is now in effect through Thursday night at 11:00 p.m. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dangerously hot temperatures are expected this weekend into early next week and may persist with very little improvement into late next week. The hottest temperatures in west side valleys are expected to range from 105 to 115 on Sunday. Overnight lows could be as warm as 75 degrees.
Environmentkqennewsradio.com

EXTREME HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN OREGON

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of southern Oregon through Tuesday night. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dangerously hot temperatures are expected this weekend, into early next week, and may persist with very little improvement into late next week. The hottest temperatures in west side valleys are expected to range from 105 degrees to 115 degrees on Sunday. Overnight lows could be as warm as 75 degrees.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Saturday Afternoon Thunderstorms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday afternoon storms could be pretty widespread, again. Early showers could start after 2pm, with 4pm to 6pm the peak time for thunderstorms. Lightning and a few heavy downpours are the biggest risk. Sunday storms will be more hit-and-miss, down to a 40% chance on Sunday. Then our rain chances go way up next week, Tuesday through Thursday back toward a 70% chance for showers, mainly due to a small Low in the upper atmosphere. That Low moves away to end the week, so afternoon storms could be less likely again into the 4th of July weekend - Fingers crossed!!
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Flood watch with rain showers and thunderstorms return Saturday

DETROIT – A Flood Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 4:00 a.m. ET, Sunday. Welcome to Saturday, Motown. More showers and thunderstorms give Friday’s deluge a run for its money Saturday. Two to four inches of rain fell yesterday. At least, one to two inches will fall in places before today ends. The same stationary front responsible will bring more rain, tomorrow, and even more much of next week.