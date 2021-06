Speaking to celebrated New Yorker Fran Lebowitz over the phone is an experience as hilarious and eye-opening as one would imagine it to be. The 70-year-old author, humorist and public speaker—who has enjoyed a renewed sort of relevance (at least among a younger crowd) smack-dab in the middle of the pandemic thanks to Pretend It's a City, the Martin Scorsese-directed Netflix documentary in which the two muse about life in New York—is as insightful, intelligent and as belligerently funny as her writing has always indicated.