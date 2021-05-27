Cancel
Edgartown, MA

Edgartown Town Column: May 28

By Kathie Case
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday it was shorts, tank top and flip flops. On Monday it was jeans, long-sleeved shirt, flip flops optional. Throw in some heavy rain and you have a typical New England weekend. Pretty soon the fog will come in and Spring will be complete. But we love it. It certainly is not boring for the meteorologist.

Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown cancels Fourth of July fireworks, parade

The Edgartown select board canceled the Fourth of July parade and fireworks celebration at their meeting Monday. After speaking with the Police Chief Bruce McNamee, Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer, and health agent Matt Poole, town administrator James Hagerty said the event would be troublesome because of COVID-19. “100,000 people congregating in the downtown area creates myriad public health concerns,” he said. “It’s a tough decision.”
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Upper Main Street Inn Conversion Sees No Opposition at MVC

A plan to convert a sprawling residential building on Upper Main street Edgartown into a 19-room inn quickly cleared a hearing at the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Thursday night. The 4,000-square-foot building at 222 Upper Main Street in the town’s B2 business district was formerly operated as the Arbor Inn. The...
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Pink and Green Weekend returns

Pink and Green Weekend made a fantastic return this weekend to Edgartown, after last year’s event had to be moved to an online version. Those who attended were met with the perfect spring weather to enjoy the weekend that concluded with multiple events to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. The activities ranged the whole weekend, all of which were organized by the town’s Board of Trade. These activities included a lovely horse-drawn carriage ride to experience the village of Edgartown in a new light. The ride began at the Harbor View Hotel with a beautiful view of the ocean before entering the quiet neighborhoods of Edgartown, and finally riding through the historic town itself. On Saturday, the ninth annual Pink and Green Dog Show was held once again to celebrate our four-legged buddies, and benefit the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard. Owners and attendees alike had smiles on their faces, and the dogs all had a blast while looking their best. More events were placed all around town within walking distance, like the spring plant sale hosted by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library to the Mother’s Day Brunch back at the Harbor View Hotel. Between the people and the decorations, the whole town was covered in vibrant pink and green, the perfect way to kick off springtime on the Island.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown officials remove mask signs

A team of Edgartown officials took to the downtown streets Friday morning to remove signage requiring masks and face coverings. During the mass sign removal, downtown Edgartown seemed to return to a sense of normalcy as people were getting their morning coffee and doing some early shopping — many without their masks.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Island libraries screen Piet Oudolf film

Programs showcasing the work of Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf are being presented this month by the Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Chilmark libraries. Oudolf’s signature gardens exist in New York, Chicago, the Netherlands, Southwest England, and even the desert of Western Texas and the forests of Pennsylvania.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

New inn proposed for Edgartown

A developer is looking for permission to open an inn in Edgartown in a proposal that will return the property to its roots. The proposal to turn the property at 222 Upper Main St. from rented rooms to an inn went before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Thursday. The former Arbor Inn was being rented as rooms for local workers and seniors who lost their housing during the interim first two years of new ownership, according to attorney Geoghan Coogan, who is representing the owners.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Births

Sarah Murphy and Colin Murphy of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Hayes Quinn Murphy, on April 25, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hayes weighed 7 pounds, 5.1 ounces. Emmett Alan Piper-Roche. Lilly Schott and Rob Piper-Roche of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Emmett Alan Piper-Roche,...
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Flower Power

I am writing on Tuesday afternoon and it’s another annoying windy day. It is sucking the moisture out of the soil once again. I’m already tired of watering and it’s only May. Plus, I have yet to organize my hose situation. Many of the properties on which I work have not yet been visited by the plumber to further complicate my life.
Falmouth, MAvineyardgazette.com

Water Taxi Proposed for Down-Island Towns

The Falmouth company that operates seasonal passenger ferries to Edgartown is proposing a water taxi service for the three down-Island towns this summer. The Tisbury select board on Tuesday unanimously approved a harbor use permit for Falmouth Water Transportation Inc., which shares ownership with Falmouth Marine & Yachting Center and Vineyard Haven Marina.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Catch and Release Updates Rules

Following a one-year pause, the Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club 29th Fly Rod Striped Bass Catch and Release Tournament has announced its return, the evening of June 12, with new rules for competitors. Previously, the club awarded plaques for the most striped bass caught and released. It was not...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Water taxi to provide down-Island service

A water taxi has been given permission to pick up passengers in Vineyard Haven and ferry them to Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. Falmouth Water Transportation Inc., which operates a ferry service from Falmouth Harbor to Edgartown each summer, is launching the new water taxi service aboard a 2006 Chesapeake 46-foot vessel, a former charter fishing boat, that has yet to be renamed, according to the company’s proposal submitted to Tisbury. The idea is to offer an alternative to overland transportation on the Island. Snacks and beverages, including alcohol, will be offered aboard the vessel.