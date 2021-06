3 Doors Down is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut release "A Better Life" with a nationwide tour that will be in East Moline on September 10. 2020 marked the 20th Anniversary of their debut, but of course, plans for a tour were put on hold. Now with concerts back 3 Doors Down is ready to hit the road. On this tour, for the first time ever, the band will play The Better Life in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits. The Better life album features #1 songs, "Kryptonite", "Loser" and "Duck and Run" propelling sales of the album to 7x platinum.