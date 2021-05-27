“Nothing’s better than a Picnic” - Zooey Deschanel

After a long winter and unseasonably cool spring, we can all finally look forward to the warmth of the summer months and the first of many holiday weekends. For many, Memorial Day has always been the *unofficial* start of summer, and though things are a tad different this year, the excitement of the holiday and the season it commences is still abuzz. This year we'll be planning more time for socially distanced picnics in the park, barbecues, hikes, beach trips, pools, and more. In short, we're looking to this summer to give us life! And with the promise of outdoor activities in sight, it's only right that we show some love to the wine made for moments in the sun. That's right: Rosé season is practically here, and we couldn't be more thrilled about it.