Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

“Nothing’s better than a Picnic” - Zooey Deschanel

By John Reardon
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Memorial Day weekend! Hopefully, the weather will cooperate so we can have our outdoor picnics to celebrate the holiday. I am so happy to see the sun and the warmer temperatures. The season between Memorial Day and Labor Day brings the opportunity to host many outside events. Having a picnic with family and friends on a beautiful day can be a time that creates those unforgettable moments and memories that last a lifetime.

saratogatodaynewspaper.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
George Patton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Picnics#Hamburgers#Hot Food#Family Time#Foodie Friends#Un Derneath#Chef#Happy#Food Tents#Memorial Day Weekend#Moments#Dome Shaped Screens#Insects#The Sun#Compliments#Normandy#Korea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
English, INindianapolismonthly.com

English Ivy’s Is Back And Better Than Ever

Regulars at downtown pub English Ivy’s refer to their cozy neighborhood watering hole as Indy’s “gay Cheers.” That description has an especially inviting ring to it as the LGBTQ-friendly establishment celebrates its first Gay Pride Month under the watch of new owners Sam Scott and Jeff Roberts. “Jeff has been a bartender there since 1999,” Scott says. “He’s pretty much the face of English Ivy’s.” Both men can still be spotted behind the bar, pouring grenadine-tinged Jeff’s Cherry Colas and Bloody Marys made with horseradish-infused vodka. Scott and Roberts have also enhanced the bar menu with dishes like scallops and steak tacos, and added outdoor tables in time for this month’s festivities. “Sitting outside is huge during Pride,” Scott says. But customers can celebrate the LGBTQ community year-round—perhaps during the weekend Big Gay Brunch or by playing a round of Bag Lady Bingo on the last Saturday of the month with Indy’s famed drag-queen brigade. 944 N. Alabama St., 317-822-5070, englishivys.com.
LifestyleBrenham Banner-Press

5 Ideas for Backyard Fun

(StatePoint) Whether you’re hosting a get together or just want to keep everyone in your household entertained, it’s the best time of year to take the fun outdoors. Check out these five ideas for backyard fun for people of all ages:. • Create a waterpark:Avoid traffic and crowds and cool...
Detroit, MIOnlyInYourState

There’s Nothing Better Than This Natural Lazy River Near Detroit On A Summer’s Day

When temperatures are scorching, there’s something deeply relaxing about spending time near water. Whether you’re settling in for a day on the beach or dipping your toes in an inland lake, nothing soothes the senses like a shoreline adventure. One wonderful spot within driving distance of Detroit allows guests to appreciate a natural lazy river – and you’ll want to check it out when the weather is hot.
LifestylePosted by
Red Tricycle

The Most Awesome Outdoor Birthday Party Ideas for Summer

Summertime and the parties are easy—especially birthday parties! With great weather, water and a little creativity, you can have tons of fun in the sun. We’ve gathered up the best outdoor birthday party themes for your summer kiddo, from messy art parties to twists on water play. Sit down, grab a popsicle and prepare to take your party to the next level with inspiration we found from the best party planning pros out there.
ShoppingTODAY.com

24 essentials for summer picnics: Blankets, baskets and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Haven't seen your friends,...
KidsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

JOHN ROSEMOND: Nothing in child's world more fun than dress-up

Q: Although we’ve given our 3-year-old twins a range of toys to play with, our son prefers playing with vehicles of various kinds while our daughter usually plays with dolls. Over the last few months, they have started playing dress-up, during which both of them dress up in female clothes. The other day, they appeared before us, both dressed in some of my old stuff, and our son proudly announced, “We’re girls!” We’re old-fashioned about such things, but we said nothing. Should we be concerned?
KidsRed Ted Art's Blog

Summer Activities and Days Out for Kids

We have a LOVELY set of Preschooler Summer Crafts for you to browse.. but though a more varied set of Summer Activities would be great to see too!. The long weeks of summer break provide a much needed break. But when kids are out of school, they require a whole new set of activities to keep them entertained. This can be hard, but with these fun and exciting summer activities and days out for kids, no longer will you hear the infamous “I’m Bored!” line. From indoor to outdoor, you’re guaranteed to find one that you can do as a family and keep that infamous summer boredom at bay.
RetailBon Appétit

I Like This Za’atar Better Than My Teta’s (Sorry, Teta!)

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now.
Home & Gardendelawaretoday.com

Picnic in Style With This Garden Party-Inspired Home Décor

Turn your home parties into picnics this season with these cheery, floral pieces that add color to your space. Iron Flower Votive, $18, at Terrain, Glen Mills. Etched Floral Tumblers, $36 for 2, at Terrain, Glen Mills. Nomi K Floral Crystal Napkin Rings, $310 for set of 4, at Neiman...
Relationships101x.com

Nobody Listens Better Than Jason

Recently Jason admitted to his Bumblina that he is not the best at giving 100% attention when listening to her talk. News flash, we know. Now he’s worried that she’s using that against him, and is insisting she told him things he doesn’t remember at all. Sure. It’s absolutely that he’s dating an evil genius who lies to his face with no remorse, and not that he’s constantly looking down at his phone when Bumblina is telling him her weekend plans.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Hampers and prosecco, or blankets and pre-mixed tinnies: let the picnics commence!

As I write, tabloid newspapers are full of headlines about a forthcoming heatwave. Newcastle is set to “boast scorching temperatures”with “a maximum of 21C cited”. Oh. So it’s… a warmwave? It’s five days of room temperature. Still, it’s an improvement on the current week’s weather, which is thunder and lightning and all things frightening.
Family Relationshipsmacaronikid.com

Helpful Hacks for an Unforgettable Summer Family Vacation

More than a year into the pandemic, life has been challenging for all of us. This summer, you and your family deserve a break! Enjoy a well-earned vacation to unwind and relax. As you search for a change of scenery, how do you get to your destination safely and stress-free with your little kiddos? Whether you hit the open road or take to the air, here are a few helpful tips for entertaining the troops, so your vacation is smooth sailing.
Hobbiesroyalexaminer.com

5 fun water activities

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy splashing in the water. Even if you don’t live near a pool or lake, there are plenty of ways to have fun playing with it. 1. Water gun fight. Get the whole family involved in a friendly water gun fight. You’ll quickly lose track of time as you try to avoid getting soaked.
Celebrationschesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun— Memorial Day

Welcome to 100 Days of Summer! From Memorial Day through Labor Day, we will serve up daily activity ideas for summertime family fun!. The not-so-official start of summer is here—Memorial Day! Though many parades are canceled, there are still plenty of ways you and your family can remember and have fun. You’ll probably be spending a lot of the day outside so check out this article on sunscreen to make sure you and your kids’ skin is protected in the sun.
Lifestylecntraveler.com

A Complete Guide to Summer Fun

Last summer was a strange and uncertain one—a season defined by, among other things, social distancing, ongoing anxiety, and a stark absence of joy. But as more and more Americans get vaccinated and states around the country begin to fully reopen, the summer of 2021 is set to feel dramatically different, characterized by long-awaited family reunions, gatherings with strangers, the prospect of international travel, and above all, fun.
Drinkscoveteur.com

The Best Rosés to Sip All Summer Long

After a long winter and unseasonably cool spring, we can all finally look forward to the warmth of the summer months and the first of many holiday weekends. For many, Memorial Day has always been the *unofficial* start of summer, and though things are a tad different this year, the excitement of the holiday and the season it commences is still abuzz. This year we'll be planning more time for socially distanced picnics in the park, barbecues, hikes, beach trips, pools, and more. In short, we're looking to this summer to give us life! And with the promise of outdoor activities in sight, it's only right that we show some love to the wine made for moments in the sun. That's right: Rosé season is practically here, and we couldn't be more thrilled about it.
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

This Memorial Day weekend, it feels as if we’re not just marking the return to summer, but a return to life as normal. Accordingly, we’ve found plenty of gear for a successful MDW and future summer holidays to come. From minimalist aviators made in Japan for Westward Leaning, updated Jack Purcells created by Todd Snyder and Converse and a very J. Press approach to the polo shirt, this is the stuff summer vacation is made from. Let’s get at it.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Book Lover Tees only $14.99 shipped!

Calling all book lovers! These Book Lover Tees are so cute!. Jane has these Book Lover Tees for just $14.99 shipped right now!. There are six different designs to choose from. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite...
LifestylePosted by
K945

Kick Off a Summer of Fun With Discounted Family Passes to Splash Kingdom

If you're looking for some summer fun, dive into summer (see what we did there?) with a family pass to Splash Kingdom Family waterpark! With five locations to choose from, free parking, free inner tubes and free life jackets you're sure to have a blast! Try one of their awesome rides like the White Lightning, Paradise Island or Royal Flush, ride the wave pool, float the lazy river or hang out at Kids Castle with your little ones! In addition to fun water rides, there's food, lockers to store your things in and cabanas you can rent for the day! There's so much to do, you'll be sure to make Splash Kingdom Family Waterpark a summer staple!