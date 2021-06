ESKASONI, N.S. — A health-care worker from Eskasoni First Nation is being recognized for his efforts to help keep his community safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. Athanasius Sylliboy is one of five Cape Bretoners among the 20 recipients of the Dr. Robert Strang Community Hero Award, an accolade named for the province’s chief medical officer and created by Doctors Nova Scotia in partnership with Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health, to honour people who have taken positive actions in their communities during the health crisis.