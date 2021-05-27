The Lincoln Corsair’s Reliability Is the Worst, but Owners Don’t Care

Reliability isn't the most exciting topic, but it is important, and that's why you're reading this. Recalls are a pain, and they affect every car company from Lamborghini to Hyundai and even Subaru. But what you may not be expecting is that according to Which? - a consumer watchdog in the United Kingdom - the most reliable new car you can buy there is a sports car. Any guesses which one it is? We'll give you a hint. It sends its power to the rear wheels, it is available in two body styles, and it eschews turbocharging in favor of quick-revving N/A fun. Got it yet? It's the Mazda MX-5 Miata!