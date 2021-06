On May 29, 2021 at, or about, 9:00 a.m. McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff Deputies responded to the Blount’s Crossing apartment complex in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival deputies discovered three shooting victims in the apartment. It was determined that the defendant was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The adult female sustained a head injury and was transported to the Southeast Georgia Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The 17-year-old female victim was transported to Shands Hospital in Jacksonville, Fl. where she is currently listed in critical condition.