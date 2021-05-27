5 Easy Ways to Wow Clients with the Bright MLS T3 Home Demand Index

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Wonderful 4 bed 2.5 bath home, with great mountain views. Upon arrival you are welcomed by a tree lined neighborhood and landscaped front yard. Custom exterior paint and additional exterior lights are just the start of the upgrades. Beautiful wood/ laminate floors throughout the main living area. Large kitchen with stainless appliances opens to the spacious living room with a gas fireplace. Upper family room is spacious and also has room for a work station. Master suite with walk in closet overlooks back yard. Every bedroom has a view of the hills. Amazing patio area features stamped concrete, built in fire pit, and bbq area, is great for entertaining or just relaxing. 3 car garage, plus additional large shed and RV parking provide plenty of space for toys, and tools. Wonderful views all around, several special upgrades and lots of fresh air make this a very desirable home in our market.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Aaron Haack, Keller Williams - Everett at 425-212-2007</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE2OTIwMDAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Don't miss this Charming River Front Home~ TURN-KEY, FURNISHED & READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY! Live well, entertain, retreat, or work from home! Relax on the porch as you watch the river go by, take in incredible mountain views & enjoy frequent sightings of Eagles & Osprey! THE PERFECT LOCATION~ close to Town of Index & quick access to Stevens Pass Ski Resort. Indulge in Fishing/Hiking/Whitewater Rafting & Rock Climbing on the famous Index Wall! Large Master Bedroom; Full Bath; W&D; Open living w/cozy wood-burning FP, tons of natural light & access to Large Deck; Kitchen w/charming eating nook & plenty of room for your cooking needs; Upstairs Loft fits multiple beds! Shed w/Power; NO CCR'S! Possible AirBnB; Close to Hwy 2 & All Amenities. Come home to Index!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laurie Roseth Darrow, Keller Williams - Bothell at 425-482-6100</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE3MTA1NDklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>