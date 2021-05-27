Reverse Rickroll – Rick Astley Mashes Foo Fighters + ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

October 30th will likely be another unforgettable night for Dave Grohl as the Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The official announcement came on Wednesday. Grohl told Rolling Stone that his first reaction was “surprise” then “very appreciative.” “I don’t think any of us ever imagined this would happen.” He added, “It just seems like this band has been in the right place at the right time for the past 25 years.” Grohl is already a member of the Rock Hall as part of Nirvana. You can only pick one — what’s the best Foo Fighters song in your opinion?