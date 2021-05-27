Three reasons why SmackDown continues to outperform Monday Night Raw

What has changed in SmackDown’s landscape that it outperforms Monday Night Raw?. WWE’s flagship show Monday Night Raw is going downhill while SmackDown is moving in the right direction. It may amuse and confuse people, but it’s a fact that we have to accept and believe. WWE’s blue brand has seen a change of days and some were positive while others not so much. Despite all these changes, the show seems to keep the fans involved. Is this a sign of something wrong in the Raw side of things, or is this just a phase that will soon pass, with the red show returning to prominence as the main brand?