There are an interesting prop bets available for Sunday’s match, if you find the right places. What happens on the field doesn’t matter; instead the bet revolves around the celebrity ownership of Austin FC and Seattle Sounders. How many “Alright, alright, alrights” will we get on the broadcast? How many “Cleveland rocks?” How many “Beef, it’s what’s for dinner?” If you do place these bets, bet the over or the Matthew McConaughey side. National media tends to forget about Drew Carey these days.