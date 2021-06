BOX SCORE (PDF) | POSTGAME NOTES | POSTGAME QUOTES. - Spenser Smith went 2-for-3, Max Viera homered and Ian Fair drove in a run, but the comeback fell just short as Northeastern (36-12) dropped a tough 3-2 decision to NJIT (27-23) in an elimination game of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium. Danny Crossen sent a long drive to left field in the ninth, but the tying bid was a foot shy from going over the fence as the Huskies end their season with a single-season school record tying 36 wins.