SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run incident that critically injured a 26-year-old woman have made an arrest. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a hit-and-run injury accident at Douglas and Greenwood in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with critical injuries. EMS transported her to an area hospital for medical treatment.