What Happens to the Mechanical Properties of Sandstone Under High Heat?

We study the growth and properties of quaternary-alloy ferromagnetic semiconductor (FMS) (In0.94-x,Gax,Fe0.06)Sb (x = 5% - 30%, Fe concentration is fixed at 6%) grown by low temperature molecular beam epitaxy (LT-MBE).Reflection high-energy electron diffraction (RHEED) patterns, scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) lattice images, and X-ray diffraction (XRD) spectra indicate that the (In0.94-x,Gax,Fe0.06)Sb layers have a zinc-blende crystal structure without any other second phase. The lattice constant of the (In0.94-x,Gax,Fe0.06)Sb films changes linearly with the Ga concentration x, indicating that Ga atoms substitute In atoms in the zinc-blend structure. We found that the carrier type of can be systematically controlled by varying x, being n-type when x \le 10% and p-type when x \ge 20%. Characterizations using magnetic circular dichroism (MCD) spectroscopy indicate that the (In0.94-x,Gax,Fe0.06)Sb layers have intrinsic ferromagnetism with relatively high Curie temperatures (TC = 40 - 120 K). The ability to widely control the fundamental material properties (lattice constant, bandgap, carrier type, magnetic property) of (In0.94-x,Gax,Fe0.06)Sb demonstrated in this work is essential for spintronic device applications.