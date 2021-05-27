JARRRR-EEEEEE. JARRRRRR-EEEEEE. JARRRR-EEEEEE.

The history of the NHL is the history of trying to figure out what overtime should be. Initially a 10-minute period, it was done away with during World War II and wouldn’t return for 40 years, as a five-minute period. After the lockout, in a (mostly mistaken) belief that modern fans won’t abide ties, a shootout was tacked on to the end if need be. In 2015 it reached its current form, moving from four skaters a side to 3-on-3. It is, I think, a pretty great compromise. It’s not nearly as fluky or as foreign as a shootout, which doesn’t particularly resemble the actual sport of hockey; if ties are out as an option, best to settle things in the run of play. At the same time, it’s fun—the same forces that discourage OT from lasting the full five minutes make it a breathless arcade version of the sport. Not quite the real thing, but not a bastardization either: a condensed adaptation rather than a thin imitation.

