CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

JARRRR-EEEEEE. JARRRRRR-EEEEEE. JARRRR-EEEEEE.

By Lauren Theisen
defector.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWhat a way to clinch a series. In front of the best home crowd I’ve seen anywhere in the NHL this year (low bar, I know, but still), the New York Islanders took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in Game 6, igniting their fans with a sudden shift in momentum midway...

defector.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brawl Breaks Out Between Kraken And Preds' Fans.

The Seattle Kraken got their first win in franchise history last night as they took down the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Nashville. Crazy eyes Brandon Tanev scored two goals which included the game winner in the third period to put things away. While the Kraken were taking care of things...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

The Morning After Detroit: Milan Lucic’s Punch Out!

NHL Standings - Recap. -Grit: Darryl Sutter likes big boys and he likes them mean and he’s gotten that out of Milan Lucic so far this season. Looch has two fighting majors on the season and leads the Flames in PIM with 14 minutes in the sin bin. He’s half way to his season TOTAL of fights in 2021 where he dropped the gloves four times. It’s only three games into the season. Buckle up.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Jeff Carter
Daily Voice

NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
HOCKEY
defector.com

The Hughes Boys Are Just Delightful

In the aftermath of New Jersey’s overtime win over Chicago on Friday night, Devils center Jack Hughes received a wonderful update on his younger brother, Luke. “Have you seen Luke’s goal yet?” a reporter asked in the post-game press conference. “Luke Hughes?” Jack replied, and you could just see his face light up with pride and excitement. It was my favorite thing to come out of the hockey this weekend.
NHL
defector.com

Evander Kane Suspended 21 Games For, Uh, Something

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been held out of the lineup for the team’s first two games amid an NHL investigation into allegations by his estranged wife that he abused her, and that he submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The league announced the results of its investigation today, saying it could not substantiate the abuse claims, but that it found “an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocol.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nassau Coliseum#First Nelson#Wings#Jarrrr Rrrryyyy
defector.com

Watch This Overtime

The history of the NHL is the history of trying to figure out what overtime should be. Initially a 10-minute period, it was done away with during World War II and wouldn’t return for 40 years, as a five-minute period. After the lockout, in a (mostly mistaken) belief that modern fans won’t abide ties, a shootout was tacked on to the end if need be. In 2015 it reached its current form, moving from four skaters a side to 3-on-3. It is, I think, a pretty great compromise. It’s not nearly as fluky or as foreign as a shootout, which doesn’t particularly resemble the actual sport of hockey; if ties are out as an option, best to settle things in the run of play. At the same time, it’s fun—the same forces that discourage OT from lasting the full five minutes make it a breathless arcade version of the sport. Not quite the real thing, but not a bastardization either: a condensed adaptation rather than a thin imitation.
NHL
defector.com

Nick Seeler Really Wanted To Fight Jamie Oleksiak

Jamie Oleksiak is a large dude. So large, in fact, that his body seemed to be the one thing everyone wanted to talk about when the Seattle Kraken made their picks in this year’s expansion draft. Figuratively and literally, the 6-foot-7 “Big Rig” loomed over the rest of the Kraken roster of solid second-liners. With his missing-tooth grin and attention-grabbing frame, he was unmistakably a hockey player, and a great face for a brand-new market.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Kotkaniemi scores in Montreal return, Hurricanes win 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his first goal for Carolina in his return to Montreal, helping the Hurricanes beat the winless Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night. The 21-year-old Kotkaniemi left the Canadiens for the Hurricanes over the summer after signing a $6.1 million offer sheet. The Finn was booed every time he touched the […]
NHL
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk Admirals prepare to take the ice again after long hiatus with ‘whirlwind of emotion’

After nearly two years away from the ice, the Norfolk Admirals are back, and ready to start a journey that begins with Friday night’s opener at Scope. “It’s a whirlwind of emotion,” Admirals general manager and assistant coach Ryan McGinnis said ahead of the start of the ECHL season, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Reading Royals. “All in all, it’s coming together. It’s crazy, ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy