newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onondaga County, NY

Onondaga Nation’s eco-friendly firehouse produces all of its own energy

By Lucy Wang
Inhabitat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmentally friendly materials, community-focused design and renewable energy combine in Tsha’thoñswatha’, the Onondaga Nation’s new fire station. Designed by Syracuse-based Ashley McGraw Architects in close collaboration with the Nation community, the new building replaced an old, corroded firehouse and added a community hall in Onondaga County, New York. The building, which was designed to meet net-zero energy standards, was constructed by local community members.

inhabitat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Society
State
New York State
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firehouse#Art#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy Storage#Environmentally Friendly#Geothermal Energy#The Onondaga Nation#Eco Friendly Benefits#Geothermal Heating#Storage Spaces#Natural Light#Timber#Net Zero Energy Standards#Design#Trucks#Community#Collaboration#Reliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Renters rush to claim $23 million in rent help in Onondaga County before evictions begin

Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 3,000 people have asked for help with back rent since Onondaga County began accepting applications the money less than a month ago. About 3,200 tenants and landlords have put in applications for the rent help, asking for $13 million in back rent. The fund, paid for with federal American Rescue Act dollars, has about $23 million here. A recent survey found that landlords in Onondaga County are owed more than $26 million in back rent, but the number is likely several times that because only 10% of the nearly 12,000 landlords responded.
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Mayor Walsh and Syracuse Build Partners Call For Applicants for Pathways to Apprenticeship Construction Training Program

Program needed now to prepare local workforce for jobs being created by I-81 and other infrastructure investments. City of Syracuse, Onondaga County, CenterState CEO and Central & Northern New York Building Trades Council collaborate to run program that teaches the nationally recognized North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Multi-Craft Core Curriculum.