Onondaga Nation’s eco-friendly firehouse produces all of its own energy

Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 3,000 people have asked for help with back rent since Onondaga County began accepting applications the money less than a month ago. About 3,200 tenants and landlords have put in applications for the rent help, asking for $13 million in back rent. The fund, paid for with federal American Rescue Act dollars, has about $23 million here. A recent survey found that landlords in Onondaga County are owed more than $26 million in back rent, but the number is likely several times that because only 10% of the nearly 12,000 landlords responded.