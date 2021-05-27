Onondaga Nation’s eco-friendly firehouse produces all of its own energy
Environmentally friendly materials, community-focused design and renewable energy combine in Tsha’thoñswatha’, the Onondaga Nation’s new fire station. Designed by Syracuse-based Ashley McGraw Architects in close collaboration with the Nation community, the new building replaced an old, corroded firehouse and added a community hall in Onondaga County, New York. The building, which was designed to meet net-zero energy standards, was constructed by local community members.inhabitat.com