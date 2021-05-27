Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Two More Next Generation Stars Returning For Star Trek: Picard Season 2

By David James
wegotthiscovered.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Picard wasn’t perfect and I’m not a huge fan of turning the titular captain into some kind of synth, but by and large it was a fun ride. The highlights were reuniting with The Next Generation characters like Riker, Troi and Data, whose past connections with Picard made for some moving scenes. Work is currently underway on the second season and fans are eager to find out which familiar faces will be returning this time. Already confirmed are John de Lancie as Q and Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, but now we know some further additions.

wegotthiscovered.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Brent Spiner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Time Travel#Generation#Original Stars#Episodes#Universe#Picard News#Data#Tribble#Paramount#Picard Season#Mr Picard#Cameo Videos#Familiar Faces#Scenes#Sir Patrick#Fun#Hints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek Picard: John de Lancie confirms the return of several characters

Star Trek: Picard will see several characters back for season two according to John de Lancie. John de Lancie is spoiling his way through his Cameo’s. Patrick Stewart, Whoopie Goldberg, and de Lancie himself have all been confirmed (one way or another) of having been brought back to the world of Star Trek: Picard. Well, de Lancie isn’t done dropping some minor spoilers as he’s also confirmed that two cast members from both the first season of Picard and their original series as well, The Next Generation, will be back for season two.
MoviesTrek Today

De Lancie Reveals TNG Guest Star In Star Trek: Picard

In new Cameo videos from John de Lancie, as reported by TrekMovie, de Lancie reveals that a TNG actor will be appearing on Star Trek: Picard Season Two. Note: Spoilers below. You have been warned. In several cameo videos, de Lancie spoke of working with that TNG actor. “I am...
MoviesComicBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks' Jack Quaid Talks Boimler's Future, Live-Action Potential, and More

Star Trek: Lower Deck's Jack Quaid is game to dye his hair purple to play Ensign Brad Boimler in live-action. Last week, ViacomCBS released the Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season One on Blu-ray, packed with special features like the Lower Dectionary. With the Blu-ray release now available, and Star Trek: Lower Decks set to return in August for its second season on Paramount+, ComicBook.com spoke with Quaid over the phone and, after squeezing in a quick question about his new role as Superman, the actor shared his thoughts on Boimler's future in Starfleet and aboard the USS Titan.
TV SeriesInverse

Star Trek: Picard’s Season 2 casting leak could confirm a time travel saga

He’s (probably) back! After saying goodbye to Star Trek, seemingly forever, one beloved Next Generation cast member may be returning for Star Trek: Picard Season 2. During a Cameo video message to a fan, actor John de Lancie gave an update on filming Picard Season 2. While discussing his co-stars, de Lancie let slip the name of an actor whose character we’d assumed was gone for good. But could there be another explanation for his admission?
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Star Trek Online's Next Season 'House United' Live On PC

House United is the next season for Star Trek Online and it’s live now on PC. If you’re playing on PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll have to wait till August 3 to check out the content for yourself. What’s new in this update?. This new season includes two featured episodes...
TV Serieshollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 1’ on DVD, Blu-ray

Image: From left, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Image courtesy of CBS 2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved / Provided by press site with permission. The Star Trek...
TV SeriesCollider

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Creator on Bringing Comedy to the Franchise, Season 2 Hints, and the Fate of Future Cameos

There are jokes everyone will get and then there are jokes just for the fans, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, in its first season, proved itself a master of nailing the latter kind of humor. The animated comedy, set aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos during the post-TNG era of Star Trek, features no shortage of quality Trek action and adventure. But it also isn't afraid to have a little fun poking at some well-established tropes of the franchise.
Moviesfangirlish.com

#WayBackWednesday – Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

We’re all stuck in the house, right? There’s never been a better time to dig into those retro movies that you’ve always wanted to watch, but never had the time for. Personally, I’m a bit of a retrophile and tend to watch more older flicks than newer ones. On Fangirlish, you can now look forward to a retro review from me each Wednesday in this column. I’ll be highlighting one throwback movie a week, offering a spoiler-free review of the film, any throwback thoughts from my childhood, and where you can watch the movie yourself. Sit back, relax, and enjoy #WayBackWednesday.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

CBS Reportedly Wants Michael And Picard To Team Up In Future Star Trek Project

The current two leads of the Star Trek franchise are Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green and the one and only Sir Patrick Stewart, thanks to his return to the fold in Picard. Soon, something of a trinity will be formed with Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike when Strange New Worlds debuts, but for now, the saga has two captains at its helm. And it’s possible that CBS has plans for the Starfleet legends to come face to face.
TV Seriesnetflixjunkie.com

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 release date, cast and trailer

Has Netflix announced Star Trek: Discovery season 4 release date? When will the fourth season of the popular sci-fi series hit Netflix?. The fans of the series can rest assured as the Star Trek: Discovery season 4 is currently in production. The franchise will continue telling stories and adventures in its new episodes. They announced season 4 back in October and started filming in November 2020.
TV SeriesStarTrek.com

Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Star Trek Nostalgia with Justin Simien

Director Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair, and the upcoming Lando Calrissian series for Disney+) joins Tawny and Paul this week to talk all things Trek and nostalgia. From stories of Simien’s childhood in the American South watching The Next Generation on an antenna TV, to learning all the, er, creative ways he figured out to make his own amateur sci-fi adventure, and the beauty of TNG’s series finale, this episode is one you won’t want to miss.
TV & Videostreknews.net

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season One Blu-Ray Review: A Release Worthy of Trek’s Latest Series

Star Trek: Lower Decks, the animated half-hour comedy we couldn’t stop gushing about during its initial run on CBS All Access (now Paramount+), is now available on physical media. This is surely welcome news for folks who didn’t want to subscribe to the streaming service, or for those who like to collect home releases. For those who are dipping into this show for the first time, you are certainly in for a treat! Lower Decks is exactly what Star Trek needed after hundreds and hundreds of episodes. But if you are like most fans, you’re probably aiming to experience this show again, and luckily there are some notable special features that help make this physical release worthy of a place on your shelf.
NFLfortniteinsider.com

Fortnite x Star Trek Season 7 Collaboration Teased

It looks like we could be getting a Star Trek x Fortnite collaboration in Fortnite chapter 2 season 7. When Epic Games announced their very first Fortnite collaboration way back in chapter 1 players were excited. At the time, you didn’t really see movies collaborate with games. The first collaboration was Fortnite x Marvel with an LTM.