Two More Next Generation Stars Returning For Star Trek: Picard Season 2
Star Trek: Picard wasn't perfect and I'm not a huge fan of turning the titular captain into some kind of synth, but by and large it was a fun ride. The highlights were reuniting with The Next Generation characters like Riker, Troi and Data, whose past connections with Picard made for some moving scenes. Work is currently underway on the second season and fans are eager to find out which familiar faces will be returning this time. Already confirmed are John de Lancie as Q and Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, but now we know some further additions.