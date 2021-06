An Egyptian court has postponed a hearing in a compensation case filed by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) against the owners of the Ever Given container ship in order to allow more time for the sides to negotiate a deal over the canal crisis that disrupted global trade earlier this year.The vessel, which is one of the world’s largest container ships, blocked the canal for six days, halting traffic in both directions, after it became jammed on 23 March in high winds.The SCA had initially demanded $916m (£647m) in compensation from the ship’s Japanese owner Shoei Kisen for disruption...