Faena Rose Hosts Andrew Zimmern Breakfast at Faena Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL – May 22, 2021 – Four-time James Beard Award winning chef and Emmy Award winning television host, Andrew Zimmern, joined friend and founding member of Faena Rose and co-founder of South Beach Wine and Food Festival, Lee Brian Schrager, for an intimate conversation on his passion and understanding of food through a cultural lens. This breakfast and Q&A was available only to Faena Rose Members, the arts, culture and culinary-based members club of Faena.worldredeye.com