A variant of Sudden Oak Death in Tanoak trees near Port Orford shows a variant that has not been seen in the wild. Niklaus Gunswald with the USDA Agricultural Research says the site near Port Orford appears to be the first on the West Coast where the variant has been identified in samples collected from wild trees. The testing was done at Oregon State University Forest Pathology Lab and the DNA testing identified the variant in samples. Treatment at the site is expected to take place in June. All Tanoaks within a set distance of trees known to be infected will be cut and piled for burning with the goal of eradication. Officials say they are unsure how the variant escaped into the wild. Oregon is vigilant about monitoring and testing with the goals of slowing the spread of sudden oak death after discovery over 20 years ago.