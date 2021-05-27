Cancel
Study Finds High LGBQ Police Interactions, but Trainings, Community Relationships Could Help

By D'Anne Witkowski
Pride Source
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law has found that LGBQ people have more interactions with the police than the general public according to their new study. “Six times as many LGBQ people as people in the general population were stopped by the police in public spaces, and more than twice as many were stopped by the police while driving,” the Williams Institute reports. “Nearly seven times as many LGBQ people were stopped by the police for reasons that did not involve a vehicle. In addition, twice as many LGBQ people as the general public had sought help from the police.”

