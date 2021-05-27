Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Steph Curry

By CsFan101
CelticsBlog
 11 days ago

Possibility is real low, and didnt bother to do the math, but JB and Kemba for Steph Curry! Warriors gain talented young star in JB to run w Thompson, kemba, and Wiggins. Think the warriors can't make any real noise w their roster as is and seems the Cs cant either! Thoughts?

www.celticsblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Green Star#Jb#Cs#Thompson Wiggins#Thoughts#Math
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Rob Parker: Giving Steph Curry a Supermax Deal Would Be Worst Contract Ever

Rob Parker: “Bob Myers of the Golden State Warriors – SAVE YOUR MONEY. DO NOT SIGN STEPH CURRY UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. IT’S ALL OVER! LET IT GO! THIS WOULD BE THE WORST CONTRACT IN THE HISTORY OF SPORTS IF YOU RE-SIGN STEPH CURRY TO A SUPERMAX OF MORE THAN $200 MILLION. He just had one of his greatest seasons and couldn’t get his team into the NBA playoffs, where everyone and their uncle makes the playoffs!!… Why?? Don’t do this! Don’t fall in love with old players, the ride in Golden State is OVER! Let it go, you’re not going to win another championship unless Kevin Durant is walking through that door. Steph can’t even win an NBA Finals MVP, and he now can’t even make the playoffs when they let EVERYBODY in. Just accept that you had a nice run with the Warriors with Steph. You got lucky that you got a guy from a small college, he blossomed into something really special, and now you can count your lucky stars that you got three championships out it. You’re not getting anymore. Don’t be foolish and don’t be greedy. It’s okay to let stars go… You can go to the tallest building in San Francisco and dump that $200 million off the balcony and it would be the same thing. You got an opening Golden State, RUN THE OTHER WAY, RUN FROM STEPH CURRY. I’m telling you, this will be a mistake!” (Full Segment Above)
NBAFOX Sports

Should LeBron James' Lakers fear Stephen Curry and the Warriors in play-in?

The two hottest teams in the NBA's Western Conference are headed on a collision course Wednesday. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers ⁠— winners of five straight games ⁠— will duke it out with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors ⁠— winners of six straight ⁠— for the West's No. 7 seed in the NBA's new play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

LeBron vs. Steph: Play-in for right to face Suns is a fun one

Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode. The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana, and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the Western Conference on Wednesday night: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis, and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBAAustin American-Statesman

Bohls, Golden: All eyes on the Brooklyn Nets as this year's NBA Playoffs tip off

The NBA Playoffs tip off Tuesday night with the first two of four play-in matchups, and American-Statesman columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden address 10 hot topics from around the league:. 1. Who survives the playoff gantlet?. Bohls: I know the Lakers are supposed to repeat and the 76ers are...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for May, the NBA announced today. Curry, who was previously named the Western Conference Player of the Month for April, is the first Warrior ever to win the award in back-to-back months. He has won the award nine times during his career and it represents the 13th time a Warrior has garnered the monthly recognition.
NBANBC Bay Area

Steph Curry's Sensational Season Defined by These Amazing Stats

Steph's sensational season defined by these amazing stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. We have run out of words to describe Steph Curry's sensational 2020-21 NBA season. Sometimes, you have to just let the numbers do all the talking. In this case, I'll take the easy way out. StatMuse...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA's MVP award. James' flattery comes ahead of Wednesday's matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry's Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Just look at what he's done this year," James told reporters after the Lakers' win Sunday over New Orelans to secure No.
NBANBC Bay Area

Steph Curry Makes Warriors History With Another Player of Month

Steph makes Warriors history with another Player of Month originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry on Monday was named Western Conference Player of the Month for May. The two-time NBA MVP also took home that honor in April, which means he has accomplished something for the first time...
NBANBC Sports

AD knows Steph, Warriors will be 'tough' challenge in play-in

Steph Curry and LeBron James are set for another legendary showdown when the Warriors face the Los Angeles on Wednesday in the NBA play-in tournament. Curry and James have a long history of going head-to-head on the brightest stage. Now, it's time for Anthony Davis to enter the conversation. Davis...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James thinks Steph Curry should be NBA MVP

LeBron James believes Steph Curry should be named NBA MVP this season. Ahead of their No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in tournament game on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shows his support for Golden State Warriors shooting guard Steph Curry’s NBA MVP case. While Denver Nuggets center...
NBAThe Day

LeBron vs. Steph: A play-in game will be a superstar tussle

Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode. The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the Western Conference on Wednesday night: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
NBANBC Sports

Myers, Kerr confident Steph will sign contract extension

Steph Curry has a big decision to make this summer. The 2020-21 NBA MVP finalist can sign another max contract extension with the Warriors, ensuring that he finishes his prime years in the Bay Area, or he can do the unthinkable by passing on the deal and test free agency next summer.