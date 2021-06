The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild doesn’t have an official name yet (because that could provide hints for its story) but there is a new gameplay trailer. Unveiled at the recent Nintendo Direct, it ventures to the skies of Hyrule with floating islands, skydiving and much more. Of course, it also looks visually similar to Breath of the Wild which prompted comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, which is a sequel to Ocarina of Time.