29 Adventure Movies That Are Quite Literally a Journey

By Leah Marilla Thomas
Cosmopolitan
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdventure movies are the ultimate escape. Seriously! They're literally about leaving your old life behind and escaping to someplace else. Here are the best adventure movies to watch when you too are itching to get out and about. You know how Belle stands on a hill in Beauty and the...

www.cosmopolitan.com
Movieslawrentian.com

Movies, Movies, Movies

Army of the Dead, 2021, directed by Zack Snyder – 3/5 Stars. On the heels of one of Zack Snyder’s highest moments of his career, the release of his four-hour cut of Justice League on HBO Max, he has released another passion project this month, Army of the Dead. While this new zombie extravaganza doesn’t have the budget or cast that Snyder had for Justice League, it manages to be surprisingly entertaining for a movie in a comedically oversaturated genre.
Gamespot

Adventures With a Girl

MoviesGamespot

Here Is Literally 2 Seconds Of Uncharted Movie Footage

After years getting stuck in development hell and multiple delays due to COVID, the Uncharted movie is finally coming in February 2022, and now Sony has released the first video footage. Don't get too excited, however, as the footage is limited to literally two seconds. As part of Sony's latest...
Seattle, Washington

Movies at the Mural Offers Cinematic Entertainment, Adventure and Enrichment

Experience movies outdoors at dusk, Friday and Saturdays, July 31-Aug 28, at Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center. The series, presented on a state-of-the-art 40-foot screen, features classic and contemporary movies, appropriate for all-ages. Short films created by students at Cornish College for the Arts precede each movie. New in 2021, Friday evenings are presented in partnership with Seattle area film organizations.
Beauty & Fashionthecut.com

Literally the Trashiest Costume From Cruella

Last Friday, Disney’s Cruella premiered in movie theaters and on Disney+. When the trailer dropped in February, the Cut’s senior writer Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz summed up the plot pretty well: Cruella is “an evil-girlboss origin story about the 101 Dalmatians character Cruella de Vil” — played by Emma Stone as “a sort of She-E-O version of the Joker” — set in 1970s London.
Lifestylefitnessista.com

weekend adventures

Hi friends! I hope you’re all enjoying Memorial Day weekend, and thank you will never be enough to our brave military who lost their lives fighting for our freedom and our Gold Star families. I’m popping in this morning with an old-school style blog post, sharing some of our latest...
Moviesupr.org

'Cruella' Review With Casey

Oscar winner Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes, 2017) plays the title role in the dark and snazzy origin story of Cruella DeVil, one of the most flamboyant villains in the canon of Disney animated films who was first brought to life on the big screen in 1961's One Hundred and One Dalmatians (and followed by a handful of sequels and remakes).
Moviesdelmarvalife.com

Movie Review – Cruella

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed in this review are solely those of Marlon Wallace and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of WBOC. Disney continues its trend of adapting some of its most successful animated films from the 1940’s to the 90’s. Actually, this one continues the tradition of doing a live-action turn to some of its most memorable villains, specifically female villains. Disney is of course known for its princess fairy tales, but the company is also known for its incredible female villains.
Beauty & FashionThe Spokesman-Review

The Full Suburban: In search of ‘A Quiet Place’ in the Ditto household

There are several things I could be disappointed in myself for this past week – eating pie for breakfast, telling my kids I would be upstairs to tuck them in in 10 minutes and then heading out to the porch to read a novel instead, etc. – but the thing I’m most disappointed about is the fact that I have not yet seen “A Quiet Place Part II,” which was released in theaters a few weeks ago.
MoviesPosted by
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"Cruella"

Movie theaters are opening up again. One of the current attractions is a reboot of a Walt Disney classic. Rick Brough has the details, with this week’s Friday Film Review. The new film “Cruella” is the backstory about an iconic Disney villainess—revealing that not only is she misunderstood, but a Girl Power heroine to boot!
MoviesReading Eagle

'Edge of the World’ is a familiar adventure story [movie review]

If the new adventure film “Edge of the World,” about a British explorer and soldier in 1840s Borneo, seems suspiciously like “The Man Who Would Be King” and “Lord Jim,” it’s for good reason. It was the inspiration for both. Both Rudyard Kipling and Joseph Conrad were moved by the true story of James Brooke, a former soldier in the Bengal Army who would become the Raj of Sarawak at the height of the British Empire. Brooke’s family ended up governing there for a century.
Somerville, MAbostonhassle.com

GO-TO: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) dir. Michel Gondry

For the longest time, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind had been my favorite movie. Number one across the charts. It was the one I repeatedly embraced back into my life, no matter what saga I was going through at the time. It was the one that I would recommend to friends and roommates, many of them non-film-enthusiasts who somehow missed hearing about this movie (although to be fair, I barely broke a decade when it was released and probably wouldn’t have cared for some of the posters). As a Kaufman-lite lobbyist, I’d suggest the film at the ripe moment shortly after one’s heart has been torn asunder. It was a movie that truthfully spoke, I felt, to how relationships come together and fall apart. My emotional growth was in debt to what the film brought to the genre of romantic dramas (though, having watched it recently, Eternal Sunshine certainly has a specific outreach to science fiction and adventure), the many hopeless romantics that it’s touched, and to the possibilities of what individuals can do for each other.
Video GamesIGN

D&D Reveals 2021 Adventure Book, 'The Wild Beyond the Witchlight'

The Dungeons & Dragons team has announced The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new adventure module for the popular tabletop role-playing game. Details about the contents of the book were scarce, though more information will be released come this year's D&D Live event in July. "We're not saying too much more about the story at this time," said Greg Tito, Senior Communications Manager for the D&D team. "Just that it will show off the wicked whimsy of the Feywild to fans of 5th Edition for the first time."
GardeningArkansas Online

Interesting adventures

I had a lot of activities to do this past week, and while I had some time to garden, I spent more time on other ventures. I attended a neighborhood plant swap,. had some friends to dinner, met up with plumbers and contractors for various projects at my house and my daughters, went exploring in East End with a friend,