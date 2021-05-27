Best Pubs With Rooms for Walkers in the UK
A bracing walk in beautiful countryside followed by a pint in a beer garden, or in front of its roaring fire in winter, is a quintessentially British experience - and one of the best things about the outdoor scene in the UK. Don't get us wrong, we love alpine refuges as much as the next hiker (especially the Italian ones, where the food is always *kisses fingers*), and there's undoubtedly something special about a secluded Scandinavian cabin with a sauna attached. But neither can beat the atmosphere of a truly great village pub.www.active-traveller.com