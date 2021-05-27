Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Best Pubs With Rooms for Walkers in the UK

By Mike Walker
active-traveller.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bracing walk in beautiful countryside followed by a pint in a beer garden, or in front of its roaring fire in winter, is a quintessentially British experience - and one of the best things about the outdoor scene in the UK. Don't get us wrong, we love alpine refuges as much as the next hiker (especially the Italian ones, where the food is always *kisses fingers*), and there's undoubtedly something special about a secluded Scandinavian cabin with a sauna attached. But neither can beat the atmosphere of a truly great village pub.

www.active-traveller.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walkers#Food Drink#Uk#Hotel Rooms#Dining#Island Boutique#Fitness Beer#British#Italian#Scandinavian#The Epicurean Club#Roman#Brancaster#Last Wilderness#Weardale#Cornwall Visible#Yorkshire Dales#Wiltshire Downs#Balcombe Estate#North Norfolk Coast Path
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsThe Tab

Here are the best London pubs you don’t need to book

After months of being caged in the four walls of our homes, we have all been romanticising about going to our favourite bars and pubs, socializing in real-life scenarios with our friends whilst enjoying an ice-cold pint. Zoom cocktail parties have played their part in carrying our alcoholism through Covid,...
LifestyleThe Guardian

10 of the UK’s best half-term day trips, chosen by readers

Top of my family’s list for a half-term outing is Pigs in the Wood – a non-profit sanctuary for rescue pigs near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire set in 10 acres of woodland. We can see the pigs roaming freely and even cuddle them. The sanctuary is currently caring for 20 pigs with wonderful names such as William, Charlotte, Dougal, George, Fred, Plum and Hugo. There’s a minimum donation of £5pp to visit, which is used for their food, water, straw, shelter repairs and maintenance. We’re also going to sponsor a pig for £20 a year. Can’t wait!
LifestyleTelegraph

The best coastal walks in the UK

The United Kingdom is blessed with walking routes to rival any in the world. And there's nowhere more impressive than sauntering along the country's glorious coasts, where you'll find drama and variety – not to mention history, such as crumbling castles – at almost every turn. Here's our pick of...
Retailledburyreporter.co.uk

‘Very special’ pub has been crowned the best in Herefordshire

PUBS in Herefordshire may have only just reopened indoors after the coronavirus lockdown eased again in England, but one is already celebrating an award. Herefordshire’s branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has revealed its pub of the year is the Alma Inn at Linton, near Ross-on-Wye. The Inn...
Food & DrinksTelegraph

50 of the best UK pubs with beer gardens to visit now

Indoor hospitality may be back on the menu, but a good beer garden remains a staple summer pastime. While returning to pubs offers a respite from the unpredictable British weather, al fresco tables are perfect for occasions when you want to meet in groups larger than six, or make the most of rare sunshine.
TravelTelegraph

The UK's best secret beaches to enjoy the warmer weather in peace

Look outside: Is that the makings of a warm day in the sunshine? With restrictions having easing across England and a much-needed break from the miserable weather, what better place to enjoy both the sun and the company of others than the beach?. The question is how to do so...
Recipeswhatsoninedinburgh.co.uk

Ayr company scoops best ice cream in UK award!

Mancini's of Ayr has been voted the best ice cream manufacturer in the UK at the National Ice Cream Championships 2021 run by the Ice Cream Alliance, the sector's UK trade association. Mancini’s vanilla ice cream was voted ‘best of the best’ in this, the most prestigious ice cream competition...
SportsTelegraph

Where to watch Euro 2021: the best big screen pubs in London and across the UK

Euro 2020 (taking place in 2021 because, well, you know why) is just around the corner, and after a long season of constant football, we’re set for even more of it. But there’s one key difference now: unlike throughout most of the past Premier League season, we can actually watch games in pubs. What joy to be back watching football with pints and friends.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Cumbria UK region best equipped for tourists

Last year, the domestic tourism industry shrank by about 60% - a huge loss to the millions of Britons who depend on the tourism industry. But with international travel still looking risky, 2021 is a great year to re-popularise the ‘staycation’. Dyler, an online motor marketplace, have released an 11-factor...
MoviesThe Guardian

The best drive-in cinemas in the UK this summer

From Manchester’s Secret City to Glasgow’s Prestwick Airport, the silver screen takes a trip to the great outdoors. Between the travel restrictions, social distancing, badly ventilated spaces indoors and weather outdoors, we are not exactly shaping up for a great British summer. The silver lining you seek could be the silver screen. Drive-in and outdoor cinemas are looking like the best of several worlds: you’re getting out of the house but not necessarily out of your car, you’re together with other people yet reassuringly separate. At the movies you can go anywhere you want, from Edwardian Britain to Wakanda – for less than the price of a PCR swab test.
Lifestyleprincess.com

The Best Cycling Trails in the UK and British Isles

There are hundreds of tracks and trails created especially for cyclists around the British Isles, so travelling this lovely land on two wheels is easier than you may think. So, whether you’re up for a mountain challenge or a gentle shoreline meander, here are a few of the best routes for taking in the splendour and history of the UK’s countryside by bike.
Restaurantstrip101.com

The 10 Best Fancy Restaurants In Birmingham, UK - Updated 2021

Birmingham city is no doubt the ultimate food destination among food enthusiasts. You can expect everything to excite your taste buds here – think premium steaks, mouthwatering oysters, gourmet burgers, and the list goes on. This magical city is constantly opening new restaurants, some even helmed by Michelin-starred chefs, who are reinventing the highest level of gastronomy. And food lovers cannot get enough of the scrumptious dishes and chic settings at these top spots. If you’re visiting Birmingham, you simply can’t miss out on its high tea parties, where you’ll get the chance to savor delicious sweet treats, from brownies to crunchy scones. Below, you’ll find our list of the best fancy restaurants in Birmingham, UK, with our recommended dishes. Check them out and start planning your Birmingham itinerary!
Worldtrip101.com

10 Best Sunday Roast In Bristol, UK - Updated 2021

The Sunday roast is as famous in Bristol as any other city or town in the United Kingdom. Why shouldn’t it be? It is a custom that dates back to centuries. It is typically a Sunday lunch enjoyed with family and friends. Though the cooking of the roast is a time-consuming process and that makes it worth the wait. It’s a dish that is immense in flavor which has a big piece of roast beef, gravy, vegetables, and Yorkshire pudding. This meal is so wholesome that appetizers are not naturally served before. Traditionally, the meat is beef but modern versions include lamb, chicken, and pork too. If you are not in the mood to cook a Sunday roast but badly want to try one, then you can head to the below-mentioned places in the city where this particular dish is served perfectly. Check out some of the best Sunday roasts in Bristol, UK.