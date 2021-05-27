US Fish & Wildlife Service crews to survey Alger County streams for sea lamprey

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The continuing battle against sea lampreys soon will come to locations in Upper Michigan. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assessment crew will conduct work in Lowney Creek, Beaver Lake, Little Beaver Lake (Alger County) June 8 through June 17, 2021 to estimate the abundance of sea lampreys. The information gathered will be used to determine the need for sea lamprey control.