Georgia family says they’re stuck in a house infested with snakes, rats, cockroaches

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia family is looking for a new place to live after finding a wild infestation in their home.

They said rats, cockroaches and bees have infested their Walker County rental home. But it gets worse.

The family says snakes are breaking through a hole in the ceiling.

If that’s not enough, the family said their landlord won’t do anything to fix the issues. The responsibility falls on the tenants.

“We are trying to get everything out of there by Saturday,” the family said.

The family stopped paying the landlord but under Georgia law, a renter can’t withhold rent.