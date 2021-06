I long believed that it was impossible to improve upon butter chicken. Creamy and deeply spiced with heavy notes of caramelized tomato—it's essentially a perfect dish. But chefs Zeeshan Shah and Yoshi Yamada convinced me otherwise when I ate at their playful Chicago restaurant Superkhana one dark, rainy evening. The menu, which draws inspiration from both Indian and Western techniques and flavors, is filled with hits like Aachari Pork Sandwiches and French Fry Manchurian. But the real star is the Butter Chicken Calzone, which arrives at the table as a piping-hot and puffy semi-circle of innovation and promise. The real magic happens when you take a knife to the dish and out erupts a stream of almost lava-like gravy and molten cheese strings.