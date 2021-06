Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors (vs. Utah Jazz) The Utah Jazz have clenched their playoff berth and find themselves facing the Golden State Warriors tonight favored by -2 points with a 225.5 O/U courtesy of pointsbet.com. Curry has been on fire as of late. He has reached at least 62.0 FPPG in three of his last six games. In the remaining three games Curry totalled 53, 59.3 and 57.3. Considering his high floor and massive potential, his salaries are still worth paying. With Conley and Mitchell out for tonight's match up, Curry will be able to do his thing.