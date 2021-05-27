Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Keep pressing for common-sense gun safety bills

By Gary Thompson, Saint Paul
Posted by 
MinnPost
MinnPost
 11 days ago

It is now time, in the June special legislative session, to make a bold push for background checks for all gun sales, red flag laws, etc. Another legislative session is over and nothing has been done to pass common-sense gun safety bills. Those of us who are extremely concerned with...

www.minnpost.com
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Safety Laws#Gun Laws#Guns#Public Safety#Gun Violence#The Minnesota House#Republican#Common Sense Bills#Gun Sales#The Senate#Background Checks#Minnesota Voters#Debate#General Interest#Special Session#Individual Inquiries#Minnpost Editors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & Courtsruralradio.com

Omnibus gun bill passed

A bill that updates several concealed carry provisions and the state’s Uniform Controlled Substances Act passed May 21. LB236, as introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would have allowed counties to authorize residents to carry a concealed weapon without a state-issued permit. Those provisions were removed from the bill and replaced by provisions of four other bills:
PoliticsShelbyville Sentinel-News

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Committed to continuing gun safety work

Our nation has always loved its guns, but 2008 was a particularly special year in that relationship. That’s when studies show we finally had one for each citizen, more than 300 million altogether. Like people who cannot bear to be apart, however, that wasn’t enough. Less than a decade later,...
Politicsillinoissenatedemocrats.com

Castro: Ethics bill’s ‘No Exit’ provision is common sense

State Senator Cristina Castro (D- Elgin), who has been a fierce advocate for government reform and established a joint commission on ethics in 2019, issued the following statement on the Senate Bill 539, a comprehensive ethics package that is on its way to the governor’s desk:. “It’s no secret that...
Grosse Pointe Park, MIGrosse Pointe News

Letter: Let common sense prevail

Michigan has an ethnic intimidation law. It requires another crime to be committed at the time of intimidation and it is a felony. At the tail end of the last Park City Council meeting, Council Member Darci McConnell, with the backing of several other council members, proposed a Grosse Pointe Park hate crime ordinance that will NOT require another criminal act. Instead, a statement such as speech, or displaying a flag, becomes a stand-alone crime. This would be true even though the offensive statement/flag is protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution.
Congress & Courtsgophouse.org

Rep. Bollin: House continues to focus on common-sense election reforms

Elections and Ethics Chair remains committed to protecting eligible voters. State Rep. Ann Bollin, chair of the House Elections and Ethics Committee, today said she remains focused on reforms to strengthen and secure Michigan’s elections, advance democracy, and protect the rights of eligible voters. Bollin, of Brighton Township, said 21...
Law EnforcementPosted by
MinnPost

Can healing be legislated?

As the Minnesota Legislative Session takes its budget negotiations into overtime, lawmakers are wrapping up important negotiations on the typical topics of budget, taxes and, perhaps most important, how to improve public safety and police accountability in our state. In this last push, there is an innovative and under-the-radar approach to healing our state that should not be missed. Over the last year, healing has become a central component of our national conversation on racial justice, and Minnesota lawmakers now have an opportunity to enact policies that could start the healing process for key stakeholders in the debate on public safety.
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

Senate presses forward with January 6 commission bill

The Senate is expected to vote this week on the House-passed bill creating a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, despite the threat of a filibuster by Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Wednesday that the Senate will “likely” vote on the bill...
Denver, CODenver Post

Letters: Common sense must be used in policing debate (5/29-30/21)

Re: “Massive overhaul favored,” May 22 news story. It seems that activists, celebrities, politicians and the news media have all suddenly become “armchair” experts in the field of policing. This is despite the fact that they have no police training or experience, and all too often, no common sense. This came out very clearly in the proposals provided by Denver’s Task Force on Policing. While there may be room for a few changes, some proposals show a definite lack of thinking things through. This problem may have been remedied had experienced police officers been able to actively participate in the proposal process.
Reno, NVKTVN.com

Gun-Related Bills Under Discussion

A ban on kit guns is one step closer to becoming law. Assembly Bill 286 passed in the state senate last week. It bans the possession, sale, purchase and transportation of unregistered guns that are put together from parts without serial numbers. Some call them "ghost guns" because they are...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Senate Democrats pass package of gun control bills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Democrats in the State Senate Wednesday passed a package of bills aimed at preventing gun violence. The package includes eight different proposals. One bill would make it a crime for someone to buy any guns if they are aware of an active warrant for their arrest, as well as make it illegal to receive guns as a gift while a warrant is active.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

There’s plenty of common ground on criminal justice reform in Minnesota

Now is the time for a pragmatic focus on what unites us, and to pass a limited set of proposals supported by both criminal justice activists and law enforcement officials. As another legislative session heads into overtime, conference committees now face the task of turning a two-page budget framework into reality, sorting through and reconciling the details of two very different visions for the state.
Lawbridgemi.com

Opinion: Keep Michiganders safe with bills to prevent gun violence

And, for many families, they’ve also lost loved ones to the unrelenting scourge of gun violence in America – 18,277 to be exact. That is the number of people who have died thus far in 2021 and, what is so often forgotten, is the hole their departure leaves in the hearts of their children, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and a community that no doubt grieves their loss every single day.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana Banking Bill Reintroduced In Congress With Broad Bipartisan Support From More Than 100 Lawmakers

A bill to protect banks that service state-legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators has again been filed in the House. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) reintroduced the legislation, titled the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act. The measure cleared the House along largely bipartisan lines during the last Congress, but it did not advance in the Senate under Republican control. With Democrats now in control of the House, Senate and White House, industry stakeholders are optimistic that the legislation stands a solid chance of becoming law this year. The bill as introduced has 102 initial cosponsors, with Reps. Steve Stivers (R-OH), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) and Warren Davidson (R-OH) taking the lead alongside Perlmutter. By the end of the 116th Congress, the prior version of the bill garnered 206 cosponsors. The current bill includes support from 13 Republicans. A new companion Senate version of the bill is expected to be filed next week. The SAFE Banking Act would ensure that financial institutions could take on cannabis business clients without facing federal penalties. Fear of sanctions has kept many banks and credit unions from working with the industry, forcing marijuana firms to operate on a cash basis that makes them targets of crime and creates complications for financial regulators. The bill has been slightly revised this session to expand banking protections to explicitly include hemp and CBD businesses, and some technical changes were made to clarify language around insurance and safe harbor provisions. A separate bill to address insurance issues in the cannabis market was also introduced in the Senate on Thursday. “Thousands of employees and businesses across this country have been forced to deal in piles of cash for far too long,” Perlmutter said in a press release. “It is time to enact SAFE Banking to align federal…
Butler County, PAcranberryeagle.com

Bill would simplify gun ownership

A Butler County state legislator's proposal to expand concealed carry in Pennsylvania passed a procedural step on its way to becoming state law. House Bill 659 — introduced by Slippery Rock-area state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, and which would allow residents older than age 21 to have concealed-carry firearms without a license by having first passed a background check upon the purchase of a firearm — passed the House Judiciary Committee and will go to the full state House for a vote.
Los Angeles, CAWhittier Daily News

HR 1 defies common sense. A bipartisan path on voting exists.

On March 3, the House of Representatives passed HR 1, addressing the American voting system. HR 1 passed the House on a strongly partisan basis; only one Democratic House member opposed it, and no Republicans supported it. The partisanship has only heightened as the Senate now takes up the issue.
Harrisburg, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Gun rights groups lobby for action to thwart gun control efforts

HARRISBURG – Gun rights proponents rallied at the state Capitol Monday and called for lawmakers to act on bills that would protect gun owners' rights, including House Bill 659, which would allow gun owners to conceal carry handguns without obtaining a state permit. State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Lawrence, said that...
Connecticut Statetheintelligencer.com

Opinion: Clean Slate is common sense for CT's recovery

One of the biggest challenges to rebuilding our post-pandemic economy is getting people back to work as quickly as possible. Yet there are significant barriers to employment for individuals with criminal records. One in three Americans has an arrest or conviction record, and as a result they struggle to access jobs, housing and education.