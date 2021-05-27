Cancel
Facebook won’t remove posts about COVID being man made anymore

Posted by 
Sara A. Carter
Sara A. Carter
 11 days ago
Facebook announced that it will no longer remove posts claiming that COVID-19 was man-made, in an email Wednesday. This comes after reports on the very first possible cases of COVID coming from the Wuhan Virology Institute. “In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with...

Sara A. Carter

Sara A. Carter

