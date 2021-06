An HVAC crew performing a routine installation on May 27 suddenly found themselves helping a child get out of a burning building. Nick Lott, install and parts manager for Reliable Heating and Air in Kennesaw, Georgia, was dropping off an air conditioning unit to a home in nearby Newnan when he started to smell smoke. That’s not unusual this time of year in the state, which is fairly permissive about burning leaves. Reliable company policy is to always park in the street. Journeyman installer Jared Dorsey and install helper Rafael Goggins joined him at the truck to unload the unit.