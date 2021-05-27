Cancel
Researchers say maximum human lifespan is 150

By WGME
WPFO
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers now say even with advancements in technology it is not possible to live forever. The maximum life span for humans is somewhere between 120 to 150 years old, according to the Scientific American. [CMP outperforming new quality standards set by regulators after $10M penalty]. Researchers say once humans reach...

ScienceNature.com

Roles of tRNA metabolism in aging and lifespan

Transfer RNAs (tRNAs) mainly function as adapter molecules that decode messenger RNAs (mRNAs) during protein translation by delivering amino acids to the ribosome. Traditionally, tRNAs are considered as housekeepers without additional functions. Nevertheless, it has become apparent from biological research that tRNAs are involved in various physiological and pathological processes. Aging is a form of gradual decline in physiological function that ultimately leads to increased vulnerability to multiple chronic diseases and death. Interestingly, tRNA metabolism is closely associated with aging and lifespan. In this review, we summarize the emerging roles of tRNA-associated metabolism, such as tRNA transcription, tRNA molecules, tRNA modifications, tRNA aminoacylation, and tRNA derivatives, in aging and lifespan, aiming to provide new ideas for developing therapeutics and ultimately extending lifespan in humans.
Sciencekhn.org

Human Embryo Research After 14 Days May Be Allowed In Rule Change

A decades-old international ethical standard which limits research on human embryos to a 14-day window has been altered to allow longer experimentation by a scientific panel. New guidelines released Wednesday remove a decades-old barrier to stem cell research, recommending that researchers be allowed to grow human embryos longer under limited conditions. The “14-day rule,” an international ethical standard that limits laboratory studies of human embryos, has been in place for decades and has been written into law in countries including Britain and Australia. Scientists previously have been required to destroy human embryos grown in a lab before they reach 14 days. Some researchers have favored revising the rule to further study the development process while opponents say such experiments at any stage cross a moral boundary and it’s unclear the change would advance research. (Cheng, 5/26)
dallassun.com

Sleep researchers observe human minds 'saving memories in real time

Sleep researchers have, for the first time, observed the human mind consolidating and storing memories in incredible detail, in real time, reinforcing existing ideas about the function and importance of sleep to human cognition. For decades, there has been a strong but poorly understood connection between sleep and the formation...
Scientist

Human Stem Cell Research Guidelines Updated

In response to the technological advances of recent years, the International Society for Stem Cell Research today (May 26) released an updated version of its guidelines for basic and clinical research involving human stem cells and embryos. The ISSCR’s changes include recommendations for using human embryo models, lab-derived gametes, and human-animal chimeras as well as an end to the widely accepted two-week maximum for growing human embryos in culture.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers disclose genome-wide variations in secondary structure of human DNA

A recent study led by Dr. Tan Zheng from the Institute of Zoology (IOZ) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) revealed that single nucleotide variations (SNVs) in human genomes interact with DNA motifs that can form four-stranded secondary structures called G-quadruplexes (G4s). Such interactions result in millions of potential...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Loss of Resilience Computes Aging and Absolute Limits of Human Lifespan

Aging is a complex, multi-stage process and therefore difficult accurately quantify using a single number, such as biological age. In a new study reported in Nature Communications, scientists quantify the aging process in humans in a variable they call the dynamic organismal state indicator (DOSI) that is a log-linear mortality estimate computed from complete blood counts (CBC).
ScienceScience Now

Door opened to more permissive research on human embryos

You are currently viewing the summary. The world's largest stem cell society this week signaled a willingness to reconsider a long-standing restriction on laboratory efforts to grow and study human embryos. In new guidelines, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) also spotlights a possible alternative to using embryos that might be less ethically fraught: emerging methods to model stages of human development with stem cells. ISSCR's influential guidelines previously put the culture of human embryos beyond 14 days postfertilization in its most restrictive category three: "prohibited research activities." The new guidelines, drafted by a task force of scientists and ethicists, omit longer embryo culture from this category and encourage a public discussion about allowing it.
WildlifeEurekAlert

UM research suggests social factors important for human-wildlife coexistence

MISSOULA - In bear country, it's normal to find bruins munching down on temptations left out by humans - from a backyard apple tree to leftovers in the trash bin - but these encounters can cause trouble for humans and bears alike. One method to reduce human-bear conflicts is to secure attractants like garbage and livestock feed.
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

New tool to support human subjects research now available

The Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation recently fully launched its Institutional Review Board module. The tool supports UO’s Institutional Review Board, which protects the rights and welfare of participants in research involving human subjects. The full launch of the initiative, which included a migration of all...
Sciencewbiw.com

Why, how some human tissues strive for life after death: Grant to fund IU-led research

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana University research into why cells and tissues strive for life even after a human’s death will be funded by a $1.8 million grant from the John Templeton Foundation aimed at answering science’s “big questions.” The effort will be led by Chandan Sen, director of the Indiana Center for Regenerative Medicine and Engineering and Distinguished Professor and J. Stanley Battersby Professor of Surgery at the IU School of Medicine.
Sciencedallassun.com

Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which bills itself as "the voice of the stem cell research community," has announced that it no longer endorses the prevailing international standard limiting human embryo research to 14 days after fertilization. Human embryo research has long been a thorny ethical issue...
Sciencebioworld.com

Citing stem cell advances, ISSCR extends permissible limit on human embryo research

LONDON – New guidelines for stem cell research open the door to extending the legal limit on human embryo research beyond the current 14-day maximum set down 40 years ago. In revised guidelines, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has moved research on human embryos from category 3, which explicitly bans their study in culture post 14 days in any circumstances, to category 2B, in which research post 14 days would be permissible if there is a clear scientific rationale – and after a thorough specialized review.
Sciencesunnysidesun.com

Expert reveals why human lifespan has doubled in 100 years

CNN's Bianna Golodryga speaks to Steven Johnson, author of "Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer," about some of the discoveries and innovations that have led to the average human life expectancy almost doubling over the last century.
ScienceEurekAlert

UMaine researchers: Culture drives human evolution more than genetics

In a new study, University of Maine researchers found that culture helps humans adapt to their environment and overcome challenges better and faster than genetics. After conducting an extensive review of the literature and evidence of long-term human evolution, scientists Tim Waring and Zach Wood concluded that humans are experiencing a "special evolutionary transition" in which the importance of culture, such as learned knowledge, practices and skills, is surpassing the value of genes as the primary driver of human evolution.
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers identify a molecule critical to functional brain rejuvenation

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021--Recent studies suggest that new brain cells are being formed every day in response to injury, physical exercise, and mental stimulation. Glial cells, and in particular the ones called oligodendrocyte progenitors, are highly responsive to external signals and injuries. They can detect changes in the nervous system and form new myelin, which wraps around nerves and provides metabolic support and accurate transmission of electrical signals. As we age, however, less myelin is formed in response to external signals, and this progressive decline has been linked to the age-related cognitive and motor deficits detected in older people in the general population. Impaired myelin formation also has been reported in older individuals with neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis or Alzheimer's and identified as one of the causes of their progressive clinical deterioration.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

SIRT6 Overexpression Extends Lifespan in Mice

The French author Jules Renard said, “It is not how old you are but how you are old.” Indeed, despite aging’s inevitability, many researchers explore the biological process in order to combat the accompanying decline in health, increased frailty, and increase in chronic health issues that are associated with the process. Increasing our understanding of the mechanisms underlying the aging process is a key component to facilitate the development of interventions that will lead to the preservation of health and improvements in survival and lifespan.
Sciencedigg.com

Science Suggests Humans Could Live A Maximum Of 150 Years

A new study suggests that the maximum life span for human beings is around 120 to 150 years. Scientists have published a study on the hard limit of human longevity. The research, which analyzed participants' blood cell counts and daily step counts over time, shows that even if the body manages to avoid disease and otherwise untimely death, its natural resilience and its ability to retain and restore equilibrium to our metabolic systems deteriorate with age, which ultimately leads to our demise.
ScienceEurekAlert

SMART researchers develop method for rapid, accurate detection of viruses

Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) RApid DIgital Crispr Approach (RADICA) is a molecular rapid testing methodology that allows absolute quantification of viral nucleic acids in 40-60 minutes. RADICA is four times faster and significantly less expensive than conventional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) methods as it does not require...
ChemistryEurekAlert

How basic physics and chemistry constrain cellular functions in primitive and modern cells

A long-standing basic question in biology relates to how life satisfies the fundamental constraints put on it by physics and chemistry. Darwin's warm pond hypothesis for the origin of primordial cells is a familiar one. Advances have been made in mapping out the organic molecules that likely existed on the early Earth, and recently candidate prototypic pathways in early cells have been formulated. But how did these candidates' early biochemistry actually function as a system, on which subsequent cellular life is based?
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Monash researchers make fundamental advance in understanding T cell immunity

Monash University researchers have provided a fundamental advance regarding how T cells become activated when encountering pathogens such as viruses. The recent study published in Science, co-led by Professor Nicole La Gruta, Professor Jamie Rossjohn and Professor Stephanie Gras with first author Dr Pirooz Zareie from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, have found that T Cells need to recognise pathogens in a particular orientation in order to receive a strong activating signal.