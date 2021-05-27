Researchers say maximum human lifespan is 150

Transfer RNAs (tRNAs) mainly function as adapter molecules that decode messenger RNAs (mRNAs) during protein translation by delivering amino acids to the ribosome. Traditionally, tRNAs are considered as housekeepers without additional functions. Nevertheless, it has become apparent from biological research that tRNAs are involved in various physiological and pathological processes. Aging is a form of gradual decline in physiological function that ultimately leads to increased vulnerability to multiple chronic diseases and death. Interestingly, tRNA metabolism is closely associated with aging and lifespan. In this review, we summarize the emerging roles of tRNA-associated metabolism, such as tRNA transcription, tRNA molecules, tRNA modifications, tRNA aminoacylation, and tRNA derivatives, in aging and lifespan, aiming to provide new ideas for developing therapeutics and ultimately extending lifespan in humans.