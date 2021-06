Do you know that a lot of young and single men love to travel solo, too? Yes, women are not the only ones who want to “find themselves” by going on an “Eat, Pray, Love” adventure. Men love to know a little bit more about themselves by discovering the world. In fact, surveys showed that more than 30% of tourists are men who travel solo. You wouldn’t think the percentage is that high when you read travel websites and magazines, all of which are primarily focused on giving tips to women who want to see the world by themselves.