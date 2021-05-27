Cancel
High-Fidelity Conversion of Floating-Point Networks for Low-Precision Inference using Distillation

A major challenge for fast, low-power inference on neural network accelerators is the size of the models. There is a trend in recent years towards deeper neural networks with more activations and coefficients, and with this rise in model size, comes a corresponding rise in inference time and energy consumption per inference. This is particularly significant in resource-constrained mobile and automotive applications. Low-precision inference helps reduce inference cost by reducing DRAM bandwidth (which is a significant contributor to device energy consumption), compute logic cost and power consumption.

Computersarxiv.org

BSNN: Towards Faster and Better Conversion of Artificial Neural Networks to Spiking Neural Networks with Bistable Neurons

The spiking neural network (SNN) computes and communicates information through discrete binary events. It is considered more biologically plausible and more energy-efficient than artificial neural networks (ANN) in emerging neuromorphic hardware. However, due to the discontinuous and non-differentiable characteristics, training SNN is a relatively challenging task. Recent work has achieved essential progress on an excellent performance by converting ANN to SNN. Due to the difference in information processing, the converted deep SNN usually suffers serious performance loss and large time delay. In this paper, we analyze the reasons for the performance loss and propose a novel bistable spiking neural network (BSNN) that addresses the problem of spikes of inactivated neurons (SIN) caused by the phase lead and phase lag. Also, when ResNet structure-based ANNs are converted, the information of output neurons is incomplete due to the rapid transmission of the shortcut path. We design synchronous neurons (SN) to help efficiently improve performance. Experimental results show that the proposed method only needs 1/4-1/10 of the time steps compared to previous work to achieve nearly lossless conversion. We demonstrate state-of-the-art ANN-SNN conversion for VGG16, ResNet20, and ResNet34 on challenging datasets including CIFAR-10 (95.16% top-1), CIFAR-100 (78.12% top-1), and ImageNet (72.64% top-1).
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Neural Network Training Using $\ell_1$-Regularization and Bi-fidelity Data

With the capability of accurately representing a functional relationship between the inputs of a physical system's model and output quantities of interest, neural networks have become popular for surrogate modeling in scientific applications. However, as these networks are over-parameterized, their training often requires a large amount of data. To prevent overfitting and improve generalization error, regularization based on, e.g., $\ell_1$- and $\ell_2$-norms of the parameters is applied. Similarly, multiple connections of the network may be pruned to increase sparsity in the network parameters. In this paper, we explore the effects of sparsity promoting $\ell_1$-regularization on training neural networks when only a small training dataset from a high-fidelity model is available. As opposed to standard $\ell_1$-regularization that is known to be inadequate, we consider two variants of $\ell_1$-regularization informed by the parameters of an identical network trained using data from lower-fidelity models of the problem at hand. These bi-fidelity strategies are generalizations of transfer learning of neural networks that uses the parameters learned from a large low-fidelity dataset to efficiently train networks for a small high-fidelity dataset. We also compare the bi-fidelity strategies with two $\ell_1$-regularization methods that only use the high-fidelity dataset. Three numerical examples for propagating uncertainty through physical systems are used to show that the proposed bi-fidelity $\ell_1$-regularization strategies produce errors that are one order of magnitude smaller than those of networks trained only using datasets from the high-fidelity models.
Computersarxiv.org

FReTAL: Generalizing Deepfake Detection using Knowledge Distillation and Representation Learning

As GAN-based video and image manipulation technologies become more sophisticated and easily accessible, there is an urgent need for effective deepfake detection technologies. Moreover, various deepfake generation techniques have emerged over the past few years. While many deepfake detection methods have been proposed, their performance suffers from new types of deepfake methods on which they are not sufficiently trained. To detect new types of deepfakes, the model should learn from additional data without losing its prior knowledge about deepfakes (catastrophic forgetting), especially when new deepfakes are significantly different. In this work, we employ the Representation Learning (ReL) and Knowledge Distillation (KD) paradigms to introduce a transfer learning-based Feature Representation Transfer Adaptation Learning (FReTAL) method. We use FReTAL to perform domain adaptation tasks on new deepfake datasets while minimizing catastrophic forgetting. Our student model can quickly adapt to new types of deepfake by distilling knowledge from a pre-trained teacher model and applying transfer learning without using source domain data during domain adaptation. Through experiments on FaceForensics++ datasets, we demonstrate that FReTAL outperforms all baselines on the domain adaptation task with up to 86.97% accuracy on low-quality deepfakes.
Computersarxiv.org

Inferring community characteristics in labelled networks

Labelled networks form a very common and important class of data, naturally appearing in numerous applications in science and engineering. A typical inference goal is to determine how the vertex labels(or {\em features}) affect the network's graph structure. A standard approach has been to partition the network into blocks grouped by distinct values of the feature of interest. A block-based random graph model -- typically a variant of the stochastic block model -- is then used to test for evidence of asymmetric behaviour within these feature-based communities. Nevertheless, the resulting communities often do not produce a natural partition of the graph. In this work, we introduce a new generative model, the feature-first block model (FFBM), which is more effective at describing vertex-labelled undirected graphs and also facilitates the use of richer queries on labelled networks. We develop a Bayesian framework for inference with this model, and we present a method to efficiently sample from the posterior distribution of the FFBM parameters. The FFBM's structure is kept deliberately simple to retain easy interpretability of the parameter values. We apply the proposed methods to a variety of network data to extract the most important features along which the vertices are partitioned. The main advantages of the proposed approach are that the whole feature-space is used automatically, and features can be rank-ordered implicitly according to impact. Any features that do not significantly impact the high-level structure can be discarded to reduce the problem dimension. In cases where the vertex features available do not readily explain the community structure in the resulting network, the approach detects this and is protected against over-fitting. Results on several real-world datasets illustrate the performance of the proposed methods.
Softwarearxiv.org

StarGAN-ZSVC: Towards Zero-Shot Voice Conversion in Low-Resource Contexts

Voice conversion is the task of converting a spoken utterance from a source speaker so that it appears to be said by a different target speaker while retaining the linguistic content of the utterance. Recent advances have led to major improvements in the quality of voice conversion systems. However, to be useful in a wider range of contexts, voice conversion systems would need to be (i) trainable without access to parallel data, (ii) work in a zero-shot setting where both the source and target speakers are unseen during training, and (iii) run in real time or faster. Recent techniques fulfil one or two of these requirements, but not all three. This paper extends recent voice conversion models based on generative adversarial networks (GANs), to satisfy all three of these conditions. We specifically extend the recent StarGAN-VC model by conditioning it on a speaker embedding (from a potentially unseen speaker). This allows the model to be used in a zero-shot setting, and we therefore call it StarGAN-ZSVC. We compare StarGAN-ZSVC against other voice conversion techniques in a low-resource setting using a small 9-minute training set. Compared to AutoVC -- another recent neural zero-shot approach -- we observe that StarGAN-ZSVC gives small improvements in the zero-shot setting, showing that real-time zero-shot voice conversion is possible even for a model trained on very little data. Further work is required to see whether scaling up StarGAN-ZSVC will also improve zero-shot voice conversion quality in high-resource contexts.
Computersarxiv.org

Natural Statistics of Network Activations and Implications for Knowledge Distillation

In a matter that is analog to the study of natural image statistics, we study the natural statistics of the deep neural network activations at various layers. As we show, these statistics, similar to image statistics, follow a power law. We also show, both analytically and empirically, that with depth the exponent of this power law increases at a linear rate.
Computersarxiv.org

VA-GCN: A Vector Attention Graph Convolution Network for learning on Point Clouds

Owing to the development of research on local aggregation operators, dramatic breakthrough has been made in point cloud analysis models. However, existing local aggregation operators in the current literature fail to attach decent importance to the local information of the point cloud, which limits the power of the models. To fit this gap, we propose an efficient Vector Attention Convolution module (VAConv), which utilizes K-Nearest Neighbor (KNN) to extract the neighbor points of each input point, and then uses the elevation and azimuth relationship of the vectors between the center point and its neighbors to construct an attention weight matrix for edge features. Afterwards, the VAConv adopts a dual-channel structure to fuse weighted edge features and global features. To verify the efficiency of the VAConv, we connect the VAConvs with different receptive fields in parallel to obtain a Multi-scale graph convolutional network, VA-GCN. The proposed VA-GCN achieves state-of-the-art performance on standard benchmarks including ModelNet40, S3DIS and ShapeNet. Remarkably, on the ModelNet40 dataset for 3D classification, VA-GCN increased by 2.4% compared to the baseline.
Softwarearxiv.org

RAI-Net: Range-Adaptive LiDAR Point Cloud Frame Interpolation Network

LiDAR point cloud frame interpolation, which synthesizes the intermediate frame between the captured frames, has emerged as an important issue for many applications. Especially for reducing the amounts of point cloud transmission, it is by predicting the intermediate frame based on the reference frames to upsample data to high frame rate ones. However, due to high-dimensional and sparse characteristics of point clouds, it is more difficult to predict the intermediate frame for LiDAR point clouds than videos. In this paper, we propose a novel LiDAR point cloud frame interpolation method, which exploits range images (RIs) as an intermediate representation with CNNs to conduct the frame interpolation process. Considering the inherited characteristics of RIs differ from that of color images, we introduce spatially adaptive convolutions to extract range features adaptively, while a high-efficient flow estimation method is presented to generate optical flows. The proposed model then warps the input frames and range features, based on the optical flows to synthesize the interpolated frame. Extensive experiments on the KITTI dataset have clearly demonstrated that our method consistently achieves superior frame interpolation results with better perceptual quality to that of using state-of-the-art video frame interpolation methods. The proposed method could be integrated into any LiDAR point cloud compression systems for inter prediction.
Computersarxiv.org

Consistent Two-Flow Network for Tele-Registration of Point Clouds

Rigid registration of partial observations is a fundamental problem in various applied fields. In computer graphics, special attention has been given to the registration between two partial point clouds generated by scanning devices. State-of-the-art registration techniques still struggle when the overlap region between the two point clouds is small, and completely fail if there is no overlap between the scan pairs. In this paper, we present a learning-based technique that alleviates this problem, and allows registration between point clouds, presented in arbitrary poses, and having little or even no overlap, a setting that has been referred to as tele-registration. Our technique is based on a novel neural network design that learns a prior of a class of shapes and can complete a partial shape. The key idea is combining the registration and completion tasks in a way that reinforces each other. In particular, we simultaneously train the registration network and completion network using two coupled flows, one that register-and-complete, and one that complete-and-register, and encourage the two flows to produce a consistent result. We show that, compared with each separate flow, this two-flow training leads to robust and reliable tele-registration, and hence to a better point cloud prediction that completes the registered scans. It is also worth mentioning that each of the components in our neural network outperforms state-of-the-art methods in both completion and registration. We further analyze our network with several ablation studies and demonstrate its performance on a large number of partial point clouds, both synthetic and real-world, that have only small or no overlap.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Neural Network Inference on FPGAs

Deploying your deep learning models directly to edge devices comes with many advantages compared to traditional cloud deployments: Eliminating communication can reduce latency and reliance on the network connection; since the data never leaves the device, edge-inference helps with maintaining user privacy; and since the amount of cloud resources is drastically reduced, edge-inference can also reduce ongoing costs.
Computersarxiv.org

Approximate Fixed-Points in Recurrent Neural Networks

Recurrent neural networks are widely used in speech and language processing. Due to dependency on the past, standard algorithms for training these models, such as back-propagation through time (BPTT), cannot be efficiently parallelised. Furthermore, applying these models to more complex structures than sequences requires inference time approximations, which introduce inconsistency between inference and training. This paper shows that recurrent neural networks can be reformulated as fixed-points of non-linear equation systems. These fixed-points can be computed using an iterative algorithm exactly and in as many iterations as the length of any given sequence. Each iteration of this algorithm adds one additional Markovian-like order of dependencies such that upon termination all dependencies modelled by the recurrent neural networks have been incorporated. Although exact fixed-points inherit the same parallelization and inconsistency issues, this paper shows that approximate fixed-points can be computed in parallel and used consistently in training and inference including tasks such as lattice rescoring. Experimental validation is performed in two tasks, Penn Tree Bank and WikiText-2, and shows that approximate fixed-points yield competitive prediction performance to recurrent neural networks trained using the BPTT algorithm.
Artificial Intelligencearxiv.org

Identifying Linked Fraudulent Activities Using GraphConvolution Network

In this paper, we present a novel approach to identify linked fraudulent activities or actors sharing similar attributes, using Graph Convolution Network (GCN). These linked fraudulent activities can be visualized as graphs with abstract concepts like relationships and interactions, which makes GCNs an ideal solution to identify the graph edges which serve as links between fraudulent nodes. Traditional approaches like community detection require strong links between fraudulent attempts like shared attributes to find communities and the supervised solutions require large amount of training data which may not be available in fraud scenarios and work best to provide binary separation between fraudulent and non fraudulent activities. Our approach overcomes the drawbacks of traditional methods as GCNs simply learn similarities between fraudulent nodes to identify clusters of similar attempts and require much smaller dataset to learn. We demonstrate our results on linked accounts with both strong and weak links to identify fraud rings with high confidence. Our results outperform label propagation community detection and supervised GBTs algorithms in terms of solution quality and computation time.
Computersarxiv.org

Spatially relaxed inference on high-dimensional linear models

We consider the inference problem for high-dimensional linear models, when covariates have an underlying spatial organization reflected in their correlation. A typical example of such a setting is high-resolution imaging, in which neighboring pixels are usually very similar. Accurate point and confidence intervals estimation is not possible in this context with many more covariates than samples, furthermore with high correlation between covariates. This calls for a reformulation of the statistical inference problem, that takes into account the underlying spatial structure: if covariates are locally correlated, it is acceptable to detect them up to a given spatial uncertainty. We thus propose to rely on the $\delta$-FWER, that is the probability of making a false discovery at a distance greater than $\delta$ from any true positive. With this target measure in mind, we study the properties of ensembled clustered inference algorithms which combine three techniques: spatially constrained clustering, statistical inference, and ensembling to aggregate several clustered inference solutions. We show that ensembled clustered inference algorithms control the $\delta$-FWER under standard assumptions for $\delta$ equal to the largest cluster diameter. We complement the theoretical analysis with empirical results, demonstrating accurate $\delta$-FWER control and decent power achieved by such inference algorithms.
