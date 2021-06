If you want a lengthy list of accomplishments by Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant, I suggest you read this list of 60 of them by NBA.com's Steve Aschburner I already wrote way too many words in tonight's Why Goodman's Jaylen Brown & Time Lord for Bradley Beal trade is not the answer post on Celtics Life so while I can't give my own 60 reasons here.... I'm still going to write way too many words again. I really do hope everyone realizes how special this Hall of Fame class of KG, Tim Duncan & Kobe Bryant is.