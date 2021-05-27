Snook, redfish & spotted seatrout regulations changing next month

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will update their regulations on snook, redfish, and spotted seatrout on June 1.

The three fish species were temporarily made to be catch-and-release only after their populations were severely impacted by the 2017-2019 red tide blooms.

Pasco County and Tampa Bay

Normal regulations will resume for snook, redfish and spotted seatrout in all state waters in Pasco County, Pinellas County and Tampa Bay.

These regulations are for all state waters north of State Road 64 in Manatee County plus the Braden River but not including Palma Sola Bay.

Sarasota Bay through Gordon Pass in Collier County

Snook and redfish will remain catch-and-release through May 31, 2022.

Spotted seatrout harvest will resume with a six-fish recreational vessel limit. Commercial harvesters will also be held to the recreational three-fish bag and six-fish vessel limits.

These regulations are for all state waters south of State Road 64 in Manatee County including Palma Sola Bay through Gordon Pass in Collier County but not including the Braden River or any tributaries of the Manatee River.

The current regulations for snook, redfish and spotted seatrout in SWFL waters will remain in effect through May 31.

A recent statewide stock assessment for snook was conducted and one will be done for redfish populations in 2021. FWC officials would think about statewide regulation changes as part of the long-term management of these fisheries.

Under normal regulations, snook will open to harvest on Sept. 1, and seatrout will be under new, more restrictive regulations that took effect in 2020.

Learn more about the current recreational fishing regulations by CLICKING HERE.