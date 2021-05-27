Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Snook, redfish & spotted seatrout regulations changing next month

By Erin O'Brien
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUd8A_0aDPLgOu00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will update their regulations on snook, redfish, and spotted seatrout on June 1.

The three fish species were temporarily made to be catch-and-release only after their populations were severely impacted by the 2017-2019 red tide blooms.

  • Pasco County and Tampa Bay
  • Normal regulations will resume for snook, redfish and spotted seatrout in all state waters in Pasco County, Pinellas County and Tampa Bay.
  • These regulations are for all state waters north of State Road 64 in Manatee County plus the Braden River but not including Palma Sola Bay.
  • Sarasota Bay through Gordon Pass in Collier County
  • Snook and redfish will remain catch-and-release through May 31, 2022.
  • Spotted seatrout harvest will resume with a six-fish recreational vessel limit. Commercial harvesters will also be held to the recreational three-fish bag and six-fish vessel limits.
  • These regulations are for all state waters south of State Road 64 in Manatee County including Palma Sola Bay through Gordon Pass in Collier County but not including the Braden River or any tributaries of the Manatee River.

The current regulations for snook, redfish and spotted seatrout in SWFL waters will remain in effect through May 31.

A recent statewide stock assessment for snook was conducted and one will be done for redfish populations in 2021. FWC officials would think about statewide regulation changes as part of the long-term management of these fisheries.

Under normal regulations, snook will open to harvest on Sept. 1, and seatrout will be under new, more restrictive regulations that took effect in 2020.

Learn more about the current recreational fishing regulations by CLICKING HERE.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Recreational Fishing#Species Conservation#Pinellas County#Snook Redfish#Tampa Bay Normal#Redfish Populations#Spotted Seatrout Harvest#Catch And Release#Manatee River#Sarasota Bay#Manatee County#Fwc Officials#Swfl Waters#Pasco County#Braden River#Collier County#Six Fish Vessel Limits#Sola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Naples, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Elusive bear spotted roaming around Naples area

NAPLES, Fla. – A bear who first was spotted roaming around Naples Friday morning has been seen all over Collier County since. The bear was last spotted at Doc’s Beach House Monday after being seen at the Ritz Carlton Saturday night. Collier County deputies received a 911 Saturday call saying,...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Manatees dying at an alarming rate in Florida

NBC News — Florida’s manatees are dying at unusually high rates this year, and experts said the sustained loss of a key food source is to blame. Every year Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers put out a report showing how many Manatees died, and how they were killed. FWC’s most...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral canals experiencing low water levels, residents say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Cape Coral residents said recent rains have been necessary to help replenish canal water levels in the city. A couple who lives on a canal at Southeast 13th Terrace said that they’re used to water levels dropping between spring and summer, but recent levels have been the worst they’ve ever seen in nearly 20 years.
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

The fate of a new Collier County town will be decided tomorrow

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The fate of three proposed villages making up one town in rural Collier County could be decided on June 8. County Commissioners will vote on the future of the Longwater and Bellmar Villages at a 9 a.m. meeting. If approved, the Villages could join the already approved Rivergrass Village and turn into the “Town of Big Cypress.” Nearly 11,000 people would call the town home.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida scientists find rare bee species in new locations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Museum of Natural History scientists have found the first nest of Florida’s extraordinarily rare blue calamintha bee and added a new location to its known range: the Ocala National Forest. They also confirmed the insect feeds on a second, but highly endangered, host plant. Researchers...
Sanibel, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Three hawk nestlings released after recovering at CROW

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Three nestling red-shouldered hawks were released back into the wild after being admitting to a Sanibel wildlife hospital. The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife said two of the nestlings were found in a parking lot. Veterinarians said they were healthy babies but were underweight. CROW...
Naples, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Bear found wandering near Naples homes

NAPLES. Fla. – A 300-pound bear was found wandering near Central Avenue and Gulf Shore Boulevard in Naples on Friday. The Naples Police Department was in the area and said the bear was running around residents backyards and going into pools. They began searching for the bear early Friday morning and are continuing to track it down.
Lee County, FLfox13news.com

Manatee treated at ZooTampa after eating toxic algae released back into the wild

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Deputies in Lee County, Florida, recently helped return a 1,100-pound manatee back to the wild video from the sheriff’s office shows. The manatee, who was given the nickname Darling, was found trapped in mangroves back in February after it had eaten red tide algae and suffered health issues as a result, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Boca Grande, FLbocabeacon.com

Another shot across the bow at the NHR

BY SUSAN HANAFEE – Even as the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board was conducting its routine monthly meeting this Wednesday, the skirmish over a controversial plan to nominate 129 downtown residences to the National Register of Historic Places was heating up at the local, county and state levels. The latest...