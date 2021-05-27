Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer Had IRL Crushes On Each Other
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer apparently crushed on each other during the early seasons of Friends, and were bummed that their first kiss was on camera. At long last, the highly-anticipated Friends reunion has dropped on HBO Max, bringing everyone’s favorite fictional pals back together on screen for the first time since the series came to a close in 2004. Along with plenty of nostalgia and laughs to satisfy fans of the iconic sitcom came one bombshell revelation all thanks to host James Corden — when he asked if any of the show’s stars had hooked up in real life, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston admitted to “crushing hard on each other” during the early days of the series.www.scarymommy.com