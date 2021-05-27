Cancel
Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer Had IRL Crushes On Each Other

By Arielle Tschinkel
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer apparently crushed on each other during the early seasons of Friends, and were bummed that their first kiss was on camera. At long last, the highly-anticipated Friends reunion has dropped on HBO Max, bringing everyone’s favorite fictional pals back together on screen for the first time since the series came to a close in 2004. Along with plenty of nostalgia and laughs to satisfy fans of the iconic sitcom came one bombshell revelation all thanks to host James Corden — when he asked if any of the show’s stars had hooked up in real life, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston admitted to “crushing hard on each other” during the early days of the series.

ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
