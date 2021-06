We don’t change when we see the light. We change when we feel the heat. And this year, we begin to feel the Social Security heat. To pay this year’s benefits, we must pay out all the payroll taxes we collect, interest we earn on our funds, and then some reserves, as well. And, according to the 2020 Trustees’ Report, this reserve will be depleted by 2035. So, it’s time to increase our payroll taxes, cut benefits or elongate eligibility. Either that or face a 21% slash in our checks within 10 years.