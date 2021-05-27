Trail race director presents check to benefit Student Emergency Fund

A LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY seeks a Family Caregiver Support Coordinator to work with and assist individuals and families within the Southwestern Commission seven-county service area. Duties include managing and overseeing the Family Caregiver Support Program, coordinating with a variety of stakeholders for the provision of caregiver issues, and provide ongoing information and assistance. Must be able to work with other organizations to provide services. An equivalent combination of education and experience is required. While located in Sylva, extensive travel in and out of the Southwestern Commission service area is required with some overnight travel. Two years of experience in caregiver support or related field is preferred. Submit state application to your local NCWorks Career Center or mail to Southwestern Commission, 125 Bonnie Lane, Sylva NC 28779. 9-10e.