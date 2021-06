GARRETT — The owners of an Auburn fashion boutique helped two area nonprofits and a retiring businessman in a single undertaking last year. When the pandemic caused a temporary closure of All About You Boutique in Auburn and the permanent closing of their Shipshewana location a year ago, Kevin and Robin Heller were approached by a businessman who owned downtown Chicago and Shipshewana storefronts. He asked the Hellers if they might be interested in purchasing his entire inventory of ladies’ clothing. The owner was in his late 80s and ready to retire following the death of his wife, Joyce, for whom the clothing line was named.