As part of the American Rescue Plan, universities, colleges and even tech schools are receiving funds to help students in numerous, creative ways. The department of Education just announced more than $36 billion in Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEER)Fund emergency grants that will go directly to postsecondary educational institutions. These grants, approved in march as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, will help over 5,000 institutions of higher education, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and provide emergency financial aid to millions of students and ensure that learning continues during the COVID-19 national emergency.